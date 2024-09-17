  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineExtreme weather
SocietyLebanon

Lacking funds, children's cancer care in Lebanon at risk

Mohamad Chreyteh in Beirut, Lebanon
September 17, 2024

The Children's Cancer Center in Lebanon offers a ray of hope for children and their families battling cancer. But the center's work is threatened by the political stalemate and economic crisis battering the country.

https://p.dw.com/p/4khZj
Skip next section Similar stories from Lebanon

Similar stories from Lebanon

Lebanese drag queen Emma Gration

Lebanese drag queens brave social, and political, pressure

One of the country's most well-known drag queens is speaking out to make sure the show goes on.
SocietyJanuary 8, 202302:41 min
Skip next section More on Society from Middle East

More on Society from Middle East

Igor Levit and Michel Friedman

An evening of music against antisemitism

Igor Levit put together a concert to break the silence over a lack sympathy for rising antisemitism in Germany.
SocietyNovember 29, 202302:29 min
Skip next section More on Society from around the world

More on Society from around the world

external

GirlZOffMute — What do Nigerian teens think of FGM?

Listen to what they told us
SocietySeptember 12, 202401:33 min
Thumbnail | Love Matters S3 EPS10: Being a bisexual woman in India

Being a bisexual woman in India

What are the challenges and joys of coming out as a bisexual woman in India? Writer Soumyaa Vohra shares her journey.
Patricia Szilagyi
Column
SocietyFebruary 21, 202444:26 min
DW Explainer | Africa’s Progress towards Zero Tolerance against FGM

Africa's slow progress toward zero tolerance against FGM

Is Africa advancing toward zero tolerance against female genital mutilation (FGM)?
SocietyFebruary 5, 202401:35 min
Show more