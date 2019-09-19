 Global climate strike: Fridays for Future day of action kicks off in Australia | News | DW | 20.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Global climate strike: Fridays for Future day of action kicks off in Australia

More than 5,000 protests are planned around the world, culminating in a New York City march led by Greta Thunberg. In Australia, young people challenged politicians to do "their jobs for once."

  • Protestors in New Caledonia

    Global climate strike in pictures

    Starting off in the South Pacific

    The first strike of the day kicked off in the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia. Islanders have worked hard in recent years to protect the vital coral reefs that surround the archipelago. However, rising sea levels are placing every island nation in peril.

  • Protestors in the Solomon Islands

    Global climate strike in pictures

    Solomon Islands

    Students in the Solomon Islands, which comprises hundreds of islands in the South Pacific, skipped school on Friday morning to call attention to how climate breakdown threatens their country.

  • Protestors in Sydney

    Global climate strike in pictures

    Thousands gather in Australia

    The first major protests of the day started in Australia, where demonstrators want the government and businesses to commit to a target of zero net carbon emissions by 2030. More broadly, they are seeking for world leaders to commit to real change at an upcoming UN Climate Action Summit.

  • Protestors in Sydney

    Global climate strike in pictures

    'Students should go to school'

    Although the Global Strike 4 Climate compromised protestors of all ages, Australian Finance Minister Mathias Cormann warned that pupils should go to class as it was a school day. "World leaders from everywhere are telling us that students need to be at school doing work," said Sydney high school student Danielle Porepilliasana, "I'd like to see them at their parliaments doing their jobs for once."


  • Protestors in New Caledonia

    Global climate strike in pictures

    Starting off in the South Pacific

    The first strike of the day kicked off in the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia. Islanders have worked hard in recent years to protect the vital coral reefs that surround the archipelago. However, rising sea levels are placing every island nation in peril.

  • Protestors in the Solomon Islands

    Global climate strike in pictures

    Solomon Islands

    Students in the Solomon Islands, which comprises hundreds of islands in the South Pacific, skipped school on Friday morning to call attention to how climate breakdown threatens their country.

  • Protestors in Sydney

    Global climate strike in pictures

    Thousands gather in Australia

    The first major protests of the day started in Australia, where demonstrators want the government and businesses to commit to a target of zero net carbon emissions by 2030. More broadly, they are seeking for world leaders to commit to real change at an upcoming UN Climate Action Summit.

  • Protestors in Sydney

    Global climate strike in pictures

    'Students should go to school'

    Although the Global Strike 4 Climate compromised protestors of all ages, Australian Finance Minister Mathias Cormann warned that pupils should go to class as it was a school day. "World leaders from everywhere are telling us that students need to be at school doing work," said Sydney high school student Danielle Porepilliasana, "I'd like to see them at their parliaments doing their jobs for once."


Thousands of people across Australia kicked off global climate protests on Friday, marking the start of what is expected to be a major day of action.

Protesters were demanding world leaders gathering for a UN Climate Action Summit act to stop an environmental catastrophe, and more locally, for government and business to commit to a target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.

Climate change has become a particularly divisive issue in coal-rich Australia, where the conservative government has consistently failed to act in any meaningful way to combat climate change.

Australian Finance Minister Mathias Cormann warned students against partaking in the action, saying: "When school is sitting, students should go to school," he said.

Danielle Porepilliasana, a high school student in Sydney's inner west, said climate change was the biggest threat to her generation.

"World leaders from everywhere are telling us that students need to be at school doing work," said Porepilliasana. "I'd like to see them at their parliaments doing their jobs for once."

There were more than 5,000 similar events planned in 156 countries for Friday, all timed to coincide with the summit and inspired by the 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. They will culminate in New York, where Thunberg will lead a march to the UN headquarters.

Leaders at the UN summit will discuss mitigation strategies, such as transitioning to renewable energy sources.

aw/kl (AFP, AP, Reuters, dpa)

  • Fridays for Future activists participate in the IAA demonstration (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Becker)

    In pictures: Environmentalist groups and their concerns

    Joining forces: Environmental groups team up

    Groups at the protest included #FridaysForFuture, an environmental protest movement started by activist Greta Thunberg. She sat outside the Swedish Parliament every day demanding the government take action on climate change. Her example soon sparked international school strikes. Other key groups in attendance were Greenpeace, cyclist-safety visibility group Critical Mass and Extinction Rebellion.

  • Over ten thousand cyclists ride to the environmental demonstration outside the IAA motor show (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Roessler)

    In pictures: Environmentalist groups and their concerns

    Cyclists riding for change

    Critical Mass is a cyclists' environmental protest bicycle ride. It started in 1992 in San Francisco, and now Critical Mass groups are found all over the world. They organize rides in large groups that often block roads to make car drivers aware of cyclists. The Critical Mass website speaks of a "cycling culture that refuses to take a back seat to motorists."

  • Greenpeace activists disrupt IAA motor show on Friday (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Roessler)

    In pictures: Environmentalist groups and their concerns

    Greenpeace: In the place where change happens

    Greenpeace is a non-violent environmental activist group. The organization has set out a plan for the world to be on track by 2020 to keep global climate change below 1.5° C. Among other aims, the group hopes to tackle environmental degradation of forests and oceans.

  • Protestors gather outside the Frankfurt exhibition hall with a car-shaped balloon (Reuters/W. Rattay)

    In pictures: Environmentalist groups and their concerns

    The death of the combustion engine?

    Evidence has towards the combustion engine's contribution to increasing global temperatures. The German Aerospace Center (DLR) study on car transport, commissioned by Greenpeace Belgium, concluded that to achieve a 66% likelihood of keeping global warming below 1.5°C, diesel and petrol cars must be rapidly phased out in Europe with an end to new sales by 2025.

  • Protesters hold signs against the motor industry (Reuters/W. Rattay)

    In pictures: Environmentalist groups and their concerns

    "We can't replace our lungs"

    Air pollution is another target for environmental activists. Air pollution has reached dangerous levels in many cities across the world and there is mounting research on the damage it inflicts on humans and fetuses.

  • Protesters hold large letters which spell out Stop SUV. (Reuters/W. Rattay)

    In pictures: Environmentalist groups and their concerns

    An end to SUVs

    According to the Greenpeace "Crashing the Climate" report into the effect of the car industry on the environment, SUVs are particularly damaging to the environment. Due to their higher weight and less aerodynamic body, SUVs produce significantly higher CO2 emissions than other cars.

  • A protester holds a sign which states down with Auto-cracy (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Becker)

    In pictures: Environmentalist groups and their concerns

    Down with auto-cracy

    Many protesters and environment groups think that governments have been too slow to enact meaningful change to ensure the Earth's temperature doesn't rise above the 2°C benchmark set by climate scientists.

    Author: Kate Martyr


Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Greta Thunberg tells US lawmakers 'listen to scientists' on climate change

Speaking to the US Congress, the teenage climate activist has urged lawmakers to take action on the "existential crisis" of climate change. Thunberg criticized the US for being the "biggest carbon polluter" in history. (19.09.2019)  

Is Germany too stingy to fund the fight against climate change?

The German government is proposing a climate protection package that will cost billions of euros. The country is wealthy, but there are already concerns over how to fund the measures. (20.09.2019)  

UN Environment Chief Inger Andersen: 'The solutions are there'

In her role as of the new head of the United Nations Environment Program, Danish economist Inger Andersen talks to DW about the need to think big when it comes to climate change – and to learn from our mistakes. (18.09.2019)  

Greta Thunberg wins Amnesty International award

The 16-year-old, and the movement she inspired, have won the 2019 Ambassador of Conscience Award. Germany, meanwhile, confirmed aggressive action on climate change as its citizens prepare for mass protests on Friday. (17.09.2019)  

Greta Thunberg joins climate protest outside UN in New York

Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg has taken part in her first demonstration on US soil after arriving by zero-carbon yacht. She joined hundreds of other teenagers protesting outside the United Nations. (31.08.2019)  

Cities key to tackling climate crisis – global climate group

The world needs to drastically cut its carbon emissions by 2050 to head off the worst effects of climate change. A new report highlights how cities could make a huge difference with local green initiatives. (19.09.2019)  

Global climate strike in pictures

At least 5,000 strikes in 156 countries are planned around the world to call on leaders to address climate breakdown. They are demanding action from world leaders who are gathering for a UN Climate Action Summit. (20.09.2019)  

In pictures: Environmentalist groups and their concerns

Tens of thousands of protesters disrupted the IAA car show in Frankfurt on Saturday. The protests were organized by several environmentalist groups. DW looks at the groups, their aims and the problems they want to fight. (14.09.2019)  

Related content

Greta Thunberg in den USA

Greta Thunberg tells US lawmakers 'listen to scientists' on climate change 19.09.2019

Speaking to the US Congress, the teenage climate activist has urged lawmakers to take action on the "existential crisis" of climate change. Thunberg criticized the US for being the "biggest carbon polluter" in history.

USA Klimaaktivistin Greta Thunberg erhält Ambassador of Conscience Award von Kumi Naidoo

Greta Thunberg wins Amnesty International award 17.09.2019

The 16-year-old, and the movement she inspired, have won the 2019 Ambassador of Conscience Award. Germany, meanwhile, confirmed aggressive action on climate change as its citizens prepare for mass protests on Friday.

USA Klimaproteste mit Greta Thunberg vor dem Weißen Haus in Washington

Greta Thunberg brings climate protests to White House 13.09.2019

The Swedish climate activist joined protesters in Washington after arriving in the US by yacht. The US president is a known climate skeptic who has been rolling back environmental regulations in the country.

Advertisement