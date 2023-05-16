  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Turkey elections
A giant art sculpture showing a tap outpouring plastic bottles, each of which was picked up in the neighborhood of Kibera,
Image: Brian Inganga/AP Photo/picture alliance
Nature and EnvironmentGlobal issues

Global accord could cut plastic pollution by 80%

Alistair Walsh
23 minutes ago

As plastic production continues unabated, new findings say that with sufficient ambition, the world could cut plastic pollution by more than three-quarters.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RNyn

A year after international delegates agreed to strike a deal on  plastic pollution and finalize it by 2024, the United Nations Environment Programme has launched a report laying out a path to dramatically reduce the volume of plastic that ends up in the environment.  

Based on a framework of proven techniques to tackle plastic pollution, Tuesday’s report lays the groundwork and demonstrates what is possible. The findings point to systemic changes that could reduce plastic pollution more than three-quarters by 2040, while creating hundreds of thousands of jobs and saving trillions of dollars.   

“The report shows that only an integrated, systemic shift from a linear to a circular economy can keep plastics out of our ecosystems and bodies, and in the economy.” UNEP director, Inger Andersen wrote. 

The release comes ahead of a meeting of global delegates in the French capital later this month. It will be the second round of talks on the agreement, which the UN Environment Assembly has described as "the most significant environmental deal since the Paris (climate) accord."  

Thick layer of plastic waste by the sea in Greenland
Plastics have been found in the most pristine natural environments, including the highest mountain peaks and deepest ocean troughsImage: alimdi/Arterra/imageBROKER/picture alliance

The world currently produces about 350 million tons of plastic pollution each year, causing biodiversity loss, global health and food supply issues. 

What needs to happen?

The report calls for bans and agreements to eliminate unnecessary and problematic plastics including those that cannot be recycled, reused or composted, as well as overpackaging or plastics that contain chemicals dangerous to human health.  

It also lays out a three-pronged approach of reusing, recycling and switching to alternative materials. 

Reuse measures — such as refillable bottles, reusable bags, bulk dispensers in grocery stores, deposit-return schemes, and packaging take-back schemes — are the lowest hanging fruit, cutting plastic pollution by 30% by 2040.  

Countries such as France, and its 2021 anti-waste law, are already laying the groundwork to improve reuse rates through measures such as requiring large grocery stores to provide some form of reusable container for customers and banning disposable plates. 

Infografik Kreislauf Plastikmüll EN

Improving recycling rates could be achieved through more stringent design standards and banning of problematic additives and polymers to ensure easier recycling. Removing fossil fuel subsidies would also make recycling more economic than producing virgin plastic, the report found. Improved recycling rates could lead to a 20% reduction in plastic pollution. 

Countries such as Spain and the UK already have taxes and levies on virgin plastic production to help level the playing field. And Mexico increased recycling rates from 8.8% in 2002 to 56% in 2018 by incentivising recycling. 

A further 17% reduction in plastic pollution would come from moving towards other materials for things like wrappers, sachets and takeaway items.  

Yet still, humanity would produce about 100 million metric tons of plastic waste from short-lived products.

Microplastics - An invisible danger

This would have to be disposed of in a more responsible way to avoid ocean plastics. To tackle microplastic pollution, for example, the report suggests changes to textile production and reducing vehicle mileage to restrict tire abrasion.

The economic benefits

According to the UNEP report, the outlined systemic shifts would result in savings of $4.5 trillion (€4.1 trillion) by 2040.  

Some costs would be saved by producing less single-use plastic, but most relate to expenses currently being externalized by plastic producers, such as health and clean-up initiatives. 

Steven Stone, deputy director of the UNEP economy division and a contributing author to the study, told DW that the science is increasingly clear regarding the cost implications of plastic pollution. A major source of hidden expenditure goes on human health including cancers and development issues caused by exposure to plastic and its associated chemicals. 

A man stands at a bank of food dispensers that remove the need for plastic packaging
Buying food from dispensers has taken off in some placesImage: Daniel Karmann/dpa/picture alliance

To finance the upfront costs involved in transitioning, the report found governments could divert planned investments for new plastic production facilities into circular infrastructure.  

Implementing all the their recommendations would lead to the creation of about 700,000 additional jobs, according to the report's authors. Many of these would be centered around the formal recovery of plastic and its reuse, especially in lower-income nations that don't yet have robust waste-management systems.  

Does this mean the end of plastic? 

Stone said the UNEP's goal wasn't to entirely stop the use of plastics, but to end plastic pollution.  

"Plastics have their highest value when you keep them in use. They're strong, they're light, they're used in cars, they're used in airplanes, they have very specific functions for society that create a lot of value. So we're not trying to demonize plastics by any means." 

Stone said the goal is to make it financially compelling for companies to engage in the process, similar to the race to create alternate refrigerants after global treaties banned CFCs to stop the depletion of the ozone layer

"It's not really a win for industry to keep pumping out single-use plastics that become garbage and contaminate everybody," Stone added. 

"The main story of the report is that plastics look cheap, but they're really not. Because the costs have been externalized either into the future, or onto others who have didn't necessarily use the plastic, but will pay the cost of being exposed to it." 

Edited by: Tamsin Walker

Fighting plastic waste with refill solutions

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Pakistan Lebensgefahr durch in Plastiktüten gelagertes Gas

Pakistan: How plastic gas bags are putting lives at risk

Pakistan: How plastic gas bags are putting lives at risk

Pakistanis are increasingly using plastic bags for gas storage, but it's extremely dangerous and poses risks to life and property.
SocietyDecember 29, 2022
Plastic litter a village in India

Why is India's single-use plastic ban failing?

Why is India's single-use plastic ban failing?

Plastic waste has become a significant source of pollution in India. But the country is struggling to find an alternative to single-use plastics and establish an effective waste management system.
Nature and EnvironmentNovember 2, 2022
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A flash lights up skies over Kyiv in the early dark hours of the morning

Ukraine updates: Kyiv says it repeled heavy Russian air raid

Conflicts10 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Smoke rises from a fire caused by missile debris falling in the courtyard of a residential building in Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district

South Africa denies supporting Russia's war in Ukraine

South Africa denies supporting Russia's war in Ukraine

Politics21 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Former Philippine senator and human rights campaigner Leila de Lima (center) reacts as she leaves a court in Muntinlupa city, suburban Manila on May 12, 2023.

Philippines: Duterte critic de Lima acquitted in drug case

Philippines: Duterte critic de Lima acquitted in drug case

Politics22 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Hermann Winkler

DFB boss calls vice-president's Zelenskyy post 'insulting'

DFB boss calls vice-president's Zelenskyy post 'insulting'

Soccer20 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Video screens in the equipment room at the TV center of Public Television of Russia

Latvia struggles to keep Russian media in check

Latvia struggles to keep Russian media in check

Society15 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A Palestinian schoolgirl walks past a "Nakba" mural in the refugee camp of Jenin

Palestinians reflect on the Nakba: 'It's part of our lives'

Palestinians reflect on the Nakba: 'It's part of our lives'

PoliticsMay 15, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A U.S. Border Patrol agent opens a gate in the border wall for migrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border to enter to be processed for their immigration claim

El Paso shelters brace for migration surge

El Paso shelters brace for migration surge

MigrationMay 13, 202303:06 min
More from North America

Latin America

A hippo swims in the Magdalena River in Puerto Triunfo, Colombia

Colombia: Pablo Escobar's hippo population is a huge problem

Colombia: Pablo Escobar's hippo population is a huge problem

ScienceMay 14, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage