Recycling Plastic: All Just Greenwashing?

Many food and beverage companies promise to cut plastic waste but fail to deliver. We examine the story of ambitious plans, deception and failure - and how to hold companies accountable.

Also on Global 3000:

Image: DW

Chile: New life for 'sacrifice zones'

In the 1960s, the Chilean government "sacrificed" five regions to industrial exploitation. The community of Puchuncaví, located in one of these so-called "sacrifice zones", is fighting to clean up their polluted region.

Belize: Saving a village from being washed away

For years, southeastern Belize’s Monkey River residents have watched as their village is being slowly swallowed up by the sea. But now, thanks to UN support, they are doing something about it.

Kenya: Global Teen

This edition’s Global Teen is John Mwangi from Kenya. He loves local music, cartoons and jokes. John’s greatest wish is to become an engineer or a businessman.

