  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
World Economic Forum
War in Ukraine
Plastikmüll im Meer
Image: Luis Acosta/AFP/Getty Images

Recycling Plastic: All Just Greenwashing?

3 minutes ago

Many food and beverage companies promise to cut plastic waste but fail to deliver. We examine the story of ambitious plans, deception and failure - and how to hold companies accountable.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MOTI

 

Also on Global 3000:

 

Magazin Global 3000 | Chile
Image: DW

Chile: New life for 'sacrifice zones'

In the 1960s, the Chilean government "sacrificed" five regions to industrial exploitation. The community of Puchuncaví, located in one of these so-called "sacrifice zones", is fighting to clean up their polluted region.

 

 

 

Belize: Saving a village from being washed away

For years, southeastern Belize’s Monkey River residents have watched as their village is being slowly swallowed up by the sea. But now, thanks to UN support, they are doing something about it.

 

Kenya: Global Teen

This edition’s Global Teen is John Mwangi from Kenya. He loves local music, cartoons and jokes. John’s greatest wish is to become an engineer or a businessman.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 23.01.2023 – 00:30 UTC
MON 23.01.2023 – 05:02 UTC
MON 23.01.2023 – 11:30 UTC
MON 23.01.2023 – 19:30 UTC
TUE 24.01.2023 – 23:30 UTC
WED 25.01.2023 – 02:30 UTC
WED 25.01.2023 – 21:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5
 

DW Deutsch+

FRI 27.01.2023 – 08:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3 

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Schweiz Forum Davos | Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz

Olaf Scholz at Davos: 2022 'challenged us as never before'

Politics2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

In Egypt, women are banned from terminating a pregnancy unless married and in danger of their lives

Egyptian activists: We need to talk about abortion

Egyptian activists: We need to talk about abortion

Politics22 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Harue Motoi, whose parents and younger brother died in 2011, prays in front of their grave during the 10th anniversary of the Fukushima disaster, in Namie, Fukushima prefecture, Japan March 11, 2021.

Japan nuclear plant execs acquitted over Fukushima disaster

Japan nuclear plant execs acquitted over Fukushima disaster

Crime3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Dani Dayan

'When you see antisemitism, act immediately'

'When you see antisemitism, act immediately'

Society6 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A headshot of Luxembourg MEP Marc Angel taken in the European Parliament.

Kaili out, Angel in: Is the EU Parliament starting afresh?

Kaili out, Angel in: Is the EU Parliament starting afresh?

Politics41 minutes ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Sultan Al Jaber, CEO of Abu Dhabi's National Oil Company and president-to-be of the upcoming COP28

New COP28 head also boss of one of biggest oil companies

New COP28 head also boss of one of biggest oil companies

PoliticsJanuary 16, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Wine being poured into a glass

Canada says no alcohol is the only risk-free option

Canada says no alcohol is the only risk-free option

Health3 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Thousands are traveling to Peru's capital Lima to protest against the country's new president, Dina Boluarte.

Protesters from across Peru converge on Lima

Protesters from across Peru converge on Lima

ConflictsJanuary 17, 202302:03 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage