Germany’s school mask debate reignites

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
German children under the age of 12 must wear masks at school. Now some states have lifted mask requirements, despite soaring infection rates.
In the classic film, a man trapped in a time loop is condemned to relive the same awful day. DW's Sabine Kinkartz knows how he feels as Germany enters its second pandemic autumn.
Some countries are reporting more new coronavirus infections compared with the previous two weeks. Global data trends show that the pandemic isn't over yet. DW sums up the current situation in three charts.
Moritz Seider wouldn't have wound up playing in Sweden last season, had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic. But it proved to be the perfect place to prepare him for taking the next step in his hockey career.
A "quick and unified response" is required, the government's spokesperson has said. The warning comes as hospitals in Bavaria struggle to cope with serious infections.
© 2021 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version