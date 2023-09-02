  1. Skip to content
Germany's Scholz falls while jogging, cancels appointments

September 2, 2023

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has cancelled his Sunday appointments after sustaining brusing to his face, the government said.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Vt0M
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz running
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz tripped and fell, leading him to cancel appointments, the government saidImage: Bodo Marks/dpa/picture alliance

Chancellor Olaf Scholz fell while jogging and sustained bruises to his face, the German government said on Saturday.

The chancellor canceled all his commitments on Sunday, a spokesperson said.

His appointments for the upcoming week are unaffected, the spokesperson added.

The Frankfurter Rundschau daily cited Social Democratic (SPD) lawmaker Michael Roth as saying that the chancellor had cancelled a citizens' dialogue event on Saturday as he was not feeling well.

The Associated Press cited the government as saying in an e-mailed response that Scholz had suffered a "small sports accident."

The German leader had been scheduled to attend events in the central state of Hesse, which is to hold a state election on October 8.

On Monday, the chancellor is scheduled to take part in the St. Michael's annual reception of the Catholic Church in Berlin.

On Wednesday, he is to give a speech on the federal budget in the lower house of parliament, the Bundestag.

Scholz, who leads the SPD, has been chancellor since December 2021.

He has also served as the country's finance and labor minister and as mayor of Hamburg.

sdi/lo (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)

