Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Hesse

Hesse is a federal state with just over six million inhabitants. The state capital is Wiesbaden; the largest city is Frankfurt am Main.

Frankfurt is home to the European Central Bank (ECB), the German Bundesbank and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Frankfurt Airport is by far the largest airport in Germany . Hesse's main economic fields are the chemical and pharmaceutical industries. Still Hesse is the greenest state in Germany; forest covers 42% of it. This page collates recent DW content on the state of Hesse.

VfL vs. Frankfurt, BL Frauen Wolfsburg, 05.11.2021, FUßBALL - VfL Wolfsburg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, Flyeralarm Frauen-Bundesliga, Saison 2021/22. Schlussjubel, Wolfsburg *** VfL vs Frankfurt, BL Women Wolfsburg, 05 11 2021, FOOTBALL VfL Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt, Flyeralarm Womens Bundesliga, 2021 season 22 final cheer, Wolfsburg.

Wolfsburg better than last-minute heroics suggest 07.11.2021

Wolfsburg is back in business after a last-minute winner against Frankfurt. Cologne sealed a rousing win in a local rivalry and the impact of the Champions League is obvious.
26.10.2021, Lufthansa: Geparkte Maschinen der Kranichairline am Frankfurter Flughafen

Germany's Lufthansa reports first profit since pandemic began 03.11.2021

The airline, which is based at Frankfurt Airport, was hit hard by the lack of travelers last year. The German government had previously stepped in to bail out the carrier.
Klara B¸hl 17 FC Bayern M¸nchen , Linda Dallmann 10 FC Bayern M¸nchen Lea Sch¸ller 11 FC Bayern M¸nchen und Sarah Zadrazil 25 FC Bayern M¸nchen jubeln ¸ber das Tor zum 4-2 beim DFB-Pokalspiel FC Bayern M¸nchen - Eintracht Frankfurt. *** Klara B¸hl 17 FC Bayern M¸nchen , Linda Dallmann 10 FC Bayern M¸nchen Lea Sch¸ller 11 FC Bayern M¸nchen and Sarah Zadrazil 25 FC Bayern M¸nchen celebrate the goal for 4 2 during the DFB Cup match FC Bayern M¸nchen Eintracht Frankfurt

Women's German Cup: Bayern Munich exact revenge to book quarterfinals spot 30.10.2021

Two weeks after their league win, Eintracht Frankfurt traveled to Munich to dump Bayern out of the German Cup. What followed was proof that the pair can only play wildly entertaining games against one another.
L: 23.10.2021, Cheftrainer Mark van Bommel VfL Wolfsburg Wolfsburg M: Wolfsburg's Austrian head coach Oliver Glasner on April 24, 2021 R: 23.10.2021, Trainer Jesse Marsch RB Leipzig

Bundesliga: Why are Frankfurt, Wolfsburg and RB Leipzig struggling? 28.10.2021

Eintracht Frankfurt, Wolfsburg and RB Leipzig all finished in European qualification places last year, but this season they are struggling. Jasmine Baba explains why things are different for the Bundesliga trio.
Zimbabwean author Tsitsi Dangarembga speaks at the Frankfurt book fair in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on October 12, 2018. (Photo by Daniel ROLAND / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL ROLAND/AFP via Getty Images)

Tsitsi Dangarembga: 'There is no freedom of expression' in Zimbabwe 22.10.2021

The Zimbabwean author and filmmaker Tsitsi Dangarembga has received the Peace Prize of the German Book Trade. She tells DW about the issues affecting literature in her home country.

Vivek Shraya, trans-Autorin Beschreibung : Als Kanadische Autorin wird Shraya in der Frankfurter Buchmesse profiliert. Schlagworte: Vivek Shraya, transgender Autorin, Copyright: Vanessa Heins, 2020

Trans author Vivek Shraya on what she loves about being Queer 22.10.2021

Canadian author and artist Vivek Shraya speaks to DW about coming out as a trans woman and why there are no straight answers to the Queer question.
20.10.2021 «Respekt! Kein Platz für Rassismus» hängt am ersten Tag für Fachbesucher auf der Frankfurter Buchmesse 2021 an einem Stand. Im Hintergrund ist der Stand des Jungeuropa-Verlages zu sehen. Aufgrund der Teilnahme des neurechten Verlags haben einige Autorinnen ihren Besuch bei der Buchmesse abgesagt. Nach der pandemiebedingten Pause 2020 darf die Frankfurter Buchmesse in diesem Jahr wieder mit Publikum stattfinden.

Opinion: No far-right publishers at the Frankfurt Book Fair, please! 22.10.2021

Protest over far-right exhibitors at the Frankfurt Book Fair is justified, says DW's Stefan Dege. A history of racist violence in Germany makes the issue all the more pressing, he thinks.
191213 Inside Europe

Inside Europe 21.10.2021 21.10.2021

NATO-Russia relations at post-Cold War low - Assault on democracy: the murder of a British MP - Food for thought at the Frankfurt Book Fair - An apology to the Algerian auxiliaries abandoned by France - Hungary's opposition unites against Orban - How to Restore an ecosystem near you - A seasonal peek into an Italian wardrobe - Scottish climate politics as Glasgow prepares to host COP26

***ACHTUNG: Das Autorinnenfoto von Jasmina Kuhnke darf für Buchbesprechungen zu ihrem Roman “Schwarzes Herz”, sowie zur Berichterstattung für die Frankfurter Buchmesse 2021 mit dem Copyright Marvin Ruppert verwendet werden. Es darf allerdings nicht an Dritte weitergegeben werden, und Online darf das Autorinnenfoto ebenfalls nur in diesem Zusammenhang, mit dem Copyright und nicht zum Downloaden verwendet werden!*** Pressebild Jasmina Kuhnke. via Pressearchiv Rowohlt Verlag Rechte: Marvin Ruppert

Controversy over right-wing publishers at Frankfurt Book Fair 21.10.2021

"No space for Nazis," urges Jasmina Kuhnke — a Black writer who has canceled participation in the major trade event. Frankfurt Book Fair, however, insists on freedom of opinion.
Kanada, Autorin Kim Thúy.

Canada spotlights diversity at the Frankfurt Book Fair 20.10.2021

As the guest of honor at the world's largest book fair, Canada is showcasing its multicultural literature. What is driving diversity in its book industry?
09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Hessen

Germany's 16 states: Hesse 20.10.2021

Frankfurt is home to Germany’s only skyscraper skyline. Darmstadt and Kassel boast UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Goethe was born in this region, as well as the Brothers Grimm. Welcome to Hesse!
Lautzenhausen, Deutschland - 27. Juli 2018: Terminal des Flughafen Frankfurt Hahn (HHN) in Deutschland. | Verwendung weltweit

Ryanair hub Frankfurt-Hahn Airport files for bankruptcy 19.10.2021

The former military airstrip turned commercial airport maintains a busy freight business, but it has been losing passengers since before the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Autorin Antje Rávik Strubel. Foto: Philipp von der Heydt. Das Foto ist honorarfrei zum einmaligen Gebrauch binnen eines Jahres nach Erhalt des Fotos für Pressearbeit und Werbung des S. Fischer Verlags. Bitte geben Sie den Bildnachweis an. Andere Nutzungen sind honorarpflichtig! Kein Archivrecht! Keine Weitergabe an Dritte! Falls Bilder – zum Beispiel ein Autor-Porträtfoto – als „honorarfrei“ bezeichnet werden, bedeutet dies i.d.R., dass der Verlag für bestimmte Zwecke (vor allem Presseberichterstattung, Veranstaltungshinweise o.ä., die sich ganz konkret auf Bücher unseres Hauses beziehen) ein pauschales Honorar gezahlt hat, damit den Abnehmern bei der Berichterstattung keine Kosten entstehen. Aber diese „Honorarfreiheit“ ist an diesen konkreten Zweck gebunden – honorarfrei bedeutet ausdrücklich nicht rechtefrei.

Novelist Antje Ravik Strubel wins German Book Prize 19.10.2021

"Blaue Frau" is a timely novel about Europe, women and men — and about the power of the past in East and West.
Flyeralarm Frauen Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Bayern M¸nchen, Frankfurt, Stadion am Brentanobad, 17.10.2021 Eintracht Frauen jubeln ¸ber das 3:2, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Bayern M¸nchen, Frankfurt, Stadion am Brentanobad, 17.10.2021 *** Flyeralarm Frauen Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Bayern M¸nchen, Frankfurt, Stadion am Brentanobad, 17 10 2021 Eintracht women cheer 3 2, Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Bayern M¸nchen, Frankfurt, Stadion am Brentanobad, 17 10 2021 Copyright: xBEAUTIFULxSPORTS/Gawlikx

Big upsets bring excitement to women's Bundesliga 18.10.2021

The women's Bundesliga provided quite the spectacle, with two shocking upsets involving Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg. Werder Bremen celebrated a passionate first victory, and Sassuolo are overachieving in Italy.
Kevin TRAPP, FRA 1, save against Robert LEWANDOWSKI, FCB 9 in the match FC BAYERN MUENCHEN - EINTRACHT FRANKFURT 1.German Football League on October 03, 2021 in Munich, Germany. Season 2021/2022, matchday 7, 1.Bundesliga, FCB, München, 7.Spieltag.

Bundesliga: Kevin Trapp heroics help Frankfurt to historic win against Bayern 03.10.2021

Eintracht Frankfurt won at Bayern Munich for the first time in 21 years on Sunday. Kevin Trapp was the hero with several big saves as the champions tasted defeat under Julian Nagelsmann for the first time.
*** Bitte nur in Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung verwenden *** Mercedes-Benz eActros Weltpremiere 2021. Daimler stellt ersten volleketrischen LKW vor e-Actros

Daimler shareholders overwhelmingly approve truck division spinoff 01.10.2021

Daimler will now float its heavy goods vehicle business as a separate unit on the stock market. Shareholders will get 65% of the shares in the spinoff.
Show more articles