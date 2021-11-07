Hesse is a federal state with just over six million inhabitants. The state capital is Wiesbaden; the largest city is Frankfurt am Main.

Frankfurt is home to the European Central Bank (ECB), the German Bundesbank and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Frankfurt Airport is by far the largest airport in Germany . Hesse's main economic fields are the chemical and pharmaceutical industries. Still Hesse is the greenest state in Germany; forest covers 42% of it. This page collates recent DW content on the state of Hesse.