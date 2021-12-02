Germany's new government: Dawn of a modern age?

Thomas Sparrow, DW „The new German government's goals are ambitious, but they will probably be overshadowed by major international crises.“

Derek Scally from the Irish Times: “Germany’s new government wants to take a tougher line towards Moscow and Beijing despite growing depenence on Russian gas and Chinese car customers. Viel Glück”

Anna Lehmann, taz. She thinks: „The new coalition gives the promise to modernize the German society: less tradition and rules, more liberties.“