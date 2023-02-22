  1. Skip to content
German Labor Minister Hubertus Heil and German Minister for Development Cooperation Svenja Schulze with Gilbert F. Houngbo, Director-General ILO
Germany's Labor Minister Hubertus Heil and the country's Development Minister Svenja Schulze are visiting Ghana this week as part of a tour that will end in neighboring Ivory CoastImage: Ute Grabowsky/photothek/picture alliance
MigrationGhana

Germany's migration reforms will target African workers

Isaac Kaledzi
38 minutes ago

Germany needs skilled labor and considers Africa a place from which to recruit — but that requires reforming its migration law to make it fair and favorable for Germany, as well as for migrants and their homelands.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NqoU

The German Federal government is expected to pass reforms to its migration law to make it easier for skilled African workers to migrate to Germany, according to the country's Labor Minister Hubertus Heil.

Heil told DW that the migration reforms in the new anticipated law will be designed for a modern working system in Germany.

"It [the law] will pass through the government and the Parliament this year for a modern system because we need additional to securing the labor force in Germany, skilled migration for the future of our country and therefore we improve the law," Heil said.

It has always been difficult for African workers wishing to migrate to Germany to do so but, according to Heil, the new reforms  would tackle several issues — including bureaucracy.

"The question [of] how to recognize qualification, the question [is] how fast and visa is very key to this,” Heil explained.

"And so Germany is a modern migration country and if we organize it very good, it's also a triple-win situation, as I mentioned, for countries of origin, for us as an immigration country and for the labor migrants themselves."

The average age of Germany's population is 49 years of age — compared to Ghana's average of 19 years of age, something Heil said showed that there are a lot of young people who would look for jobs in other countries.

"Germany needs skilled migration in the future because of our demographic structure,” Heil pointed out, but added that Germany must do this in a fair manner.

"We have to organize it very fair between the country of origin as as in migration, country, immigration, country and the migrants themselves. It has to be triple win. And so fairness is key," Heil said.

German Labor Minister, Hubertus Heil in an interview with DW
Hubertus Heil is committed to improving the management of labour migration to GermanyImage: Isaac Kaledzi/DW

Germany shouldn't exploit others

But Johann Ivanov, the director of Friedrich Ebert Stiftung in Ghana told DW that Germany must not get carried away in its quest to tackle its skilled labor deficit by putting African countries at a disadvantage.

He warned that cooperation in that regard should only be pursued for mutual benefits and not to exploit other countries.

"I believe only if both countries can benefit from it then this makes sense," Ivanov explained. 

"A lot of people who work in Ghana as experts for instance in the medical sector, they rather have to stay in Ghana because there is a lack of qualified health workers in the country. Of course, there is a lack of health workers in Germany, but this is not how the relation should look like."

He wants Germany to also find innovative ways of dealing with its labor crisis and not resort to weakening the labor force of other countries.

"Germany has to improve [its] problems by other means," he said. 

Minister Heil and his colleague for development cooperation Svenja Schulze are visiting Ghana this week as part of a tour that will end in neighboring Ivory Coast.

The two ministers also witnessed the opening of a Ghanaian-European center for jobs, migration and development in Accra. It was initially started by Germany but now has the backing of the EU. 

Schulze was excited that an initiative started by Germany to encourage irregular Ghanaian migrants to repatriate has now been given support from the European Union.

The advisory center which started operating in 2017 has helped over 5,000 Ghanaian migrants to return to their homeland.

"A lot of dreams can be [brought] to reality [at this center],” she said while expressing excitement at the level of progress made in Germany's effort to streamline its migration policy.

German Minister for Development Cooperation Svenja Schulze visits a market in Accra
The mountains of second-hand clothes that arrive in Ghana from abroad cause difficulties for local manufacturers Image: Isaac Kaledzi/DW

Decent working conditions

Schulze and Heil visited some textile factories to interact with workers there and make a case for decent working conditions. 

Discussions with Ghanaian officials focused on adopting dignified working conditions for some of these workers and improving human rights of Ghanaian workers in the labor sector.

African countries like Ghana remain key supply chain destinations for Germany.

"Germany passed a law for due diligence of companies in global supply chains, taking care of human rights and for decent work,” Heil said.

At Ghana's biggest second clothing market, Kantamanto, the two ministers also interacted with the traders there to understand their challenges and learn about new innovations to deal with the issue of so-called fast fashion— the trend of using garments for shorter periods before throwing them away 

Issues of child labor and how to curtail it while boosting Ghana's economy in the coming years also came to the fore during the ministers' visit to Ghana.

German Labor Minister Heil speaking with a trader in Ghana's second-hand clothing market in Accra
the German Cabinet ministers witnessed firsthand the masses of used clothes that are shipped to West Africa from industrialized nations each weekImage: Isaac Kaledzi/DW

"And we talked with the ministers and the president here in Ghana about fighting child labour and boosting the economy in the next years,” Heil said as he stressed the need for big companies not to put profit before the rights of workers.

The two ministers while in Ghana also pushed for better cooperation between Germany and Ghana, a country considered Germany's best destination in Africa for collaboration and partnership on key developmental agenda.

Edited by: Keith Walker

EU members struggle to come up with migration policy

Page 1 of 3
