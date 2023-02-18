Thousands of deported migrants reenter Germany — report
Nik Martin
1 hour ago
Nearly 6,500 people deported from Germany sneaked back to the country over the past three years, police told Bild newspaper.
More than 6,000 migrants deported from Germany were caught back in the country between 2020 and 2022, Bild newspaper reported Saturday.
Citing federal police statistics, the newspaper said 6,495 foreigners had returned or tried to return over the past three years.
During that period, the number of returnees increased by 74%.
In 2020, 1,614 deported migrants were caught. In 2021, 2,074 cases were recorded and last year, 2,807 people were arrested for violating their deportation order, Bild reported.
In January this year alone, the federal police recorded 184 cases.
The revelation is likely to reignite a debate over the country's failure to deport failed asylum seekers even when they have committed crimes.
Several incidents have been highlighted in the media recently, including the alleged perpetrator of a knife attack last month on a regional train, who was a 33-year-old Palestinian with a criminal record.
Two Afghan nationals who carried out sex attacks in Germany and were deported were later found to have reentered the country.
Opposition calls for more border checks
The latest figures on deported returnees were seized upon by the opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party.
"These numbers reveal the enormous gaps in [Interior Minister Nancy] Faeser's security policy," CDU lawmaker Stefan Heck said.
Heck, who sits on the German parliament's Interior and Home Affairs Committee, told Bild: "In the end, only effective controls at the borders will help prevent illegal re-entry."
Having welcomed 1.2 million migrants and refugees during the 2015-16 migrant crisis, Germany is again seeing high levels of immigration after a drop during the COVID pandemic.
Last year, a total of 244,132 asylum applications were filed, according to data from the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF), mostly from Syria, Afghanistan and Turkey.