  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
China
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
Ukrainian refugees show their passports at an arrival center at Berlin's Tegel airport on November 11, 2022
Germany has welcomed more than a million Ukrainian refugees this yearImage: Carsten Koall/dpa/picture alliance
MigrationGermany

Migration to Germany to hit 1.2 million in 2022 — report

Nik Martin
2 hours ago

With a million Ukrainian refugees and an expected 200,000 asylum claims, migration to Germany this year is set to surpass the 2015 European migrant crisis.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KRnG

More people will have sought refuge in Germany in 2022 than at the height of the European migrant crisis, Welt am Sonntag newspaper reported Sunday.

The newspaper said the country is on course to see 1.2 million new arrivals this year — a 35% increase from 2015 when 890,000 migrants and refugees, mainly fleeing the Syrian war, came to the country. 

This year's tally was calculated from the more than a million Ukrainian refugees welcomed in Germany since Russia's invasion unfolded in February and an expected 200,000 asylum seekers by the end of the year.

By the end of October, some 181,612 asylum applications were recorded, Welt am Sonntag reported, mostly from Syrian, Afghan, Turkish and Iraqi nationals. 

Municipalities face resource squeeze

German municipalities are reported to have reached their limit in processing such a large number of new arrivals, sparking concern from politicians like Armin Schuster, the interior minister for the eastern state of Saxony.

"We are approaching 200,000 asylum seekers this year. In the last legislature, this number was defined as the upper limit,” Schuster told the paper. While he said his state continues to "stand up for Ukraine, no ifs or buts," any free capacity will soon be exhausted.

German MEP Manfred Weber warned of a "dramatic winter of refuge," referring to an expected increase in migrant and refugee arrivals during the winter months.

Some analysts have warned that hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians could flee the country as Russian forces continue to target the country's energy infrastructure, sparking widespread power cuts during the winter cold.

"Germany is currently sleepwalking into a new migration crisis," Weber warned, noting a similar pressure on authorities in the Netherlands, Belgium and Austria.

Last month, the EU refugee agency said asylum applications had reached a new post-2015 high.

No more room for refugees in Germany?

States call for more cash

Welt am Sonntag cited unnamed officials from various state immigration authorities who agreed that many areas of the country have reached their upper limit and that further federal government support was urgently needed.

The government said it was supporting states and municipalities with €3.5 billion ($3.69 billion) this year, with another €2.75 billion earmarked for 2023, and has provided more than 67,000 spaces for accommodation.

Schuster said Germany's migration policy needed more than just "warm words" and called for "a noticeable braking effect on asylum access via the East Mediterranean route," referring to how many migrants arrive in EU territory via Turkey and Greece.

Could Turkey deal be expanded?

Schuster called for the EU-Turkey migration agreement, where Brussels paid the Ankara €6 billion to contain Europe-bound asylum-seekers, to be extended to other countries of origin.

"If we lose the balance between humanity and order, the German asylum system will disintegrate," he told the paper.

On Friday, Germany's lower house of parliament passed a bill to speed up residency for migrants that have been in the country for several years without securing asylum status.

Those who have lived in the country for five years and have not committed a criminal offense will be eligible for long-term residence.

The legislation was voted against by the opposition conservative bloc, the far-left Linke and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

Edited by: Wesley Rahn  

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

An elderly woman in Kyiv holds a candle after Russian attacks caused a blackout

Russia is targeting civilians in Ukraine

Conflicts34 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Man in a room with multiple sewing machines and someone is sewing on one of them

New dress code for the modern African man

New dress code for the modern African man

LifestyleDecember 3, 202205:04 min
More from Africa

Asia

Men pour out ballots in Bangladesh

Bangladesh ruling party dominance prompts democracy concerns

Bangladesh ruling party dominance prompts democracy concerns

Politics17 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Deputies sit in the Bundestag, though many chairs are left empty

German government seeks to ease citizenship rules

German government seeks to ease citizenship rules

PoliticsDecember 2, 202202:13 min
More from Germany

Europe

Person enters shop in Bakhmut on December 2 amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Ukrainian authorities evacuate Bakhmut

Ukrainian authorities evacuate Bakhmut

ConflictsDecember 3, 202202:02 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Actress Jasmin Tabatabai sings on stage against a black background, dressed in a purple shirt

Berlin theater dedicates special evening to Iran protests

Berlin theater dedicates special evening to Iran protests

CultureDecember 1, 202202:33 min
More from Middle East

North America

Red lava glows hot against the black volcanic rock as Mauna Loa spews in November

Mauna Loa lava shows no signs of letting up

Mauna Loa lava shows no signs of letting up

Nature and EnvironmentDecember 3, 202202:16 min
More from North America

Latin America

A woman activist sits on the shovel bucket of a piece of heavy machinery to stop it from being used in a construction zone

Defending the environment can be a death sentence

Defending the environment can be a death sentence

Nature and EnvironmentDecember 1, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage