EU asylum applications reach 'new high' since 2015

Nearly one-third of the applicants in August were from Syria and Afghanistan. The EUAA said it saw a sharp rise in August in the number of children from these countries traveling alone, up by almost 28% from July.
The agency also noted that there were increasing numbers of applications by people from Turkey, India and Morocco.
August also saw the highest number of asylum applicants from Turkey since at least 2014, with 4,600 Turks.
Agency warns of 'strains' on EU countries
The EUAA said the figures signal "increased strains on national systems."
The Netherlands, among other EU countries, is looking to cut down the number of migrants it hosts. This comes as hundereds of asylum seekers are left camping outside a reception center in the Dutch town of Ter Apel.
