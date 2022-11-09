  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
UN climate summit
US midterm elections 2022
People disembarking the Geo Barents rescue ship in Sicily
People stranded on rescue ships were permitted on land after a dayslong standoff with the Italian governmentImage: Massimo di Nonno/AP Photo/picture alliance
MigrationItaly

Italy: Rescue ship impasse ends as migrants come ashore

16 minutes ago

About 500 migrants stranded at the Italian coast on rescue ships were allowed to disembark. Another ship was sent to France, but the situation sparked tensions between the countries.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JEgM

Hundreds of migrants stuck in limbo on the Italian coast were allowed to enter Europe on Tuesday, after several ships were permitted to unload their passengers in Sicily.

Another ship traveled further to France, after causing diplomatic tensions between Paris and Rome.

Standoff ends for hundreds stranded on rescue ships

The migrants were rescued by charity ships in the Mediterranean Sea while making the dangerous crossing from North Africa to Italy.

The Italian government, which is led by the far right, had kept the boats waiting for several days, allowing only those in medical distress to come on land.

The 89 migrants on board the German sea rescue charity Mission Lifeline's ship, Rise Above, were finally allowed to come on land on Tuesday.

The 35 migrants on the German rescue ship SOS Humanity, most of whom had started a hunger strike over the Italian government's initial refusal, were also allowed to disembark. The organization had been planning legal action action against Italian authorities.

Hours after that, more than 200 remaining migrants were allowed to disembark from the rescue ship Geo Barents.

Italian authorities had examined the people on board and decided to allow them to come ashore on humanitarian grounds, said Riccardo Gatti of the organization Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

Doctors, psychologists and translators provided help to people coming ashore. An urgent asylum application had been filed with a court in Catania for dozens of people who had been stuck on board.

The charity groups said the people on board were suffering from acute psychological stress. Two people from Syria had attempted jumping into the water, before being pulled out. They then refused food and water, said MSF.

Tensions between France and Italy

The standoff also sparked a diplomatic row between Rome and Paris, as one boat traveled further to undock in France.

After appealing to Italy unsuccessfully since October 27 to dock, the Ocean Viking, run by SOS Mediterranee, sailed to Corsica with 234 migrants on board.

Italy's new, far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni thanked France for opening their port to the ship, prior to any confirmation by the French authorities. 

Meloni and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed on the deal Monday night during the COP27 UN climate summit in Egypt, Italian news agency AGI reported.

"We express our heartfelt appreciation for France's decision to share responsibility for the migration emergency, which until now has remained on the shoulders of Italy and a few other Mediterranean states," Meloni said in a statement. 

SOS Mediterranee later said the group had received no confirmation from French authorities that the ship could dock. A French government source told AFP the behavior of Italy in the matter was "unacceptable, contrary to the law of the sea and to the spirit of European solidarity."

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said Monday that Rome was acting "with humanity but firmly based on our principles."

tg/rs (dpa, AFP)

Italy's hard line on migration leaves hundreds in limbo

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses Parliament Members in the French National Assembly, Wednesday, March 23, 2022 in Paris.

French far-right MP suspended after 'go back to Africa' outburst

French far-right MP suspended after 'go back to Africa' outburst

The National Assembly handed a lawmaker its toughest sanction of temporary suspension and a pay cut. His comment, "go back to Africa," came as a Black lawmaker spoke about stranded migrants.
PoliticsNovember 4, 2022
Till Rummenhohl, head of operation at the NGO SOS Humanity, stands in the harbor of the Sicilian city of Catania, with the rescue ship Humanity 1 docked behind him.

Situation 'tense' aboard rescue ship Humanity 1

Situation 'tense' aboard rescue ship Humanity 1

Till Rummenhohl, head of operation at SOS Humanity, speaks to DW from Catania, Sicily.
MigrationNovember 6, 202203:24 min
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Voters stand in voting booths as they fill out their ballots at a polling center at the Meadows Mall in Las Vegas, Nevada

Midterm election: Vote counting underway in key races — LIVE

Politics38 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Frankreich | Fußball: Länderspiel Senegal v Bolivien

World Cup 2022: High hopes for Senegal's golden generation

World Cup 2022: High hopes for Senegal's golden generation

Soccer19 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Xi Jinping in camo on a battleship

Will China's emboldened Xi Jinping take a gamble on Taiwan?

Will China's emboldened Xi Jinping take a gamble on Taiwan?

Conflicts13 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Composite image: A Jew wearing a yarmulke on the left, and gravestones in a Jewish cemetery on the right

The murky myths behind antisemitism

The murky myths behind antisemitism

Equality17 hours ago13:18 min
More from Germany

Europe

View of damaged curved stairway in a theater in Mariupol.

Putin 'is not the only suspect' in Ukraine crimes

Putin 'is not the only suspect' in Ukraine crimes

Politics3 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Egyptian activist and blogger Alaa Abdel Fattah gestures from behind a defendant's cage

Egypt: Alaa Abdel-Fattah close to dying, says sister

Egypt: Alaa Abdel-Fattah close to dying, says sister

Politics13 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

The world is watching closely to see how the US midterm elections could change the country's foreign policy.

Why are the US midterms important for the rest of the world?

Why are the US midterms important for the rest of the world?

Politics16 hours ago02:35 min
More from North America

Latin America

A polling station workers holds up a ballot while talking to a woman in Nicaragua

Nicaragua: Ortega's rivals decry local vote clampdown

Nicaragua: Ortega's rivals decry local vote clampdown

PoliticsNovember 7, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage