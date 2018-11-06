 Germany′s ′economic sages′ lower growth forecast | News | DW | 07.11.2018

News

Germany's 'economic sages' lower growth forecast

The economic upturn in Germany is weakening, according to the country’s leading council of experts, who have lowered their outlook. Uncertainty about global economics was part of the group’s reasoning.

Berlin Cranes before the TV tower in Berlin (Imago)

The German Council of Economic Experts on Wednesday decided that previous expectations for Germany's gross domestic product (GDP), for both 2018 and 2019, had been far too rosy.

The council of five experts — known in Germany as the "Five Sages of the Economy" — said the "uncertain future of the global economic order" and demographic change were behind its decision to lower the forecast.

Notable drop in growth

  • GDP is expected to rise by 1.6 percent in 2018, rather than the 2.3 percent predicted in March.
  • A GDP rise of 1.5 percent is expected for 2019, down from a prediction of 1.8 percent growth.

A need to bolster spending

Among the actions proposed by the council to help reinvigorate the economy through increased individual spending were:

  • Abolishing Germany's solidarity tax, which is still levied on income tax as a means of covering the cost of reunification.
  • Reforming the land transfer tax and property tax as a result of the high property prices in many cities.
  • An investment in social housing and accommodation benefits.
  • Important policy decisions to address demographic change within Germany and uncertainty in the economic outlook in other parts of the world. 

Countering protectionism

The group also said it was important for the European Union to be able to oppose trends towards protectionism, including the use of retaliatory measures within the rules of the World Trade Organization. The advice comes after the US imposed tariffs on European steel and aluminum, prompting the EU to hit back with levies of its own.

Read more: Angela Merkel touts Germany's 'well-positioned' economy

Successfully concluding new free trade agreements would also help, the experts said.

The group also recommended minimizing the effects of Brexit on both the economies of the EU and the UK.

rc/sms (AFP, dpa) 

DW recommends

Germany: The gap between east and west is narrowing, but not fast enough

Almost 30 years after German reunification, the eastern states continue to play economic catch-up with the west. Lawmakers warn that this convergence is happening too slowly, and locals are feeling the strain. (26.09.2018)  

IMF downgrades global growth outlook, places responsibility on US-China trade tensions

The IMF has cut its global economic forecast for 2018 and 2019, citing above all rising import tariffs between the US and China. A fall in trade volumes and manufacturing orders could hit Germany particularly hard. (09.10.2018)  

Angela Merkel touts Germany's 'well-positioned' economy

The German chancellor has lauded the country's sustained economic growth and low unemployment. Angela Merkel was speaking in her first video message after announcing she would stand down as political party leader. (03.11.2018)  

Germany and Asia align in the struggle for free trade

The Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business is the flagship event in the region for the promotion of economic relations between Germany and Asia. This year the conference takes place in Jakarta. (02.11.2018)  

Trade frictions could cause 'major recession in Germany'

Germany's leading economic institutes have warned a protracted trade conflict with the United States could have dire consequences for Europe's economies. Jobs and prosperity are at stake, the think tanks argued. (27.09.2018)  

Related content

Polnische Bauarbeiter in Frankfurt

Migrants from EU boosting the German economy: study 31.10.2018

Migrants from across the European Union have made a considerable contribution to economic growth in Europe's powerhouse, a fresh study by a leading German think tank reveals. But they don't always get the jobs they want.

Symbolbild: Chinesische Witrschaft steigt

China's GDP growth slows to lowest rate in years 19.10.2018

The National Bureau of Statistics said that while growth has slowed, it still managed to remain relatively steady. Beijing has decided to focus on consumer spending to ride out a trade spat with the United States.

Deutschland Label Made in China

Sieren's China: Economic slowdown as Beijing hits the brakes 28.10.2018

China is experiencing its weakest economic growth since the global financial crisis of 2008. Since the root causes are homemade, this is not an insurmountable problem, says DW’s Frank Sieren.

