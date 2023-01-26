  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Artificial intelligence
Global food security
Alcohol advertising on a bus stop in Germany
Germany's anti-drug commissioner wants to see a daytime ban on alcohol advertisingImage: Jens Büttner/ZB/picture alliance
HealthGermany

German drugs czar wants alcohol, tobacco ads restricted

17 minutes ago

Berlin's anti-drug czar says no other country is as liberal as Germany when it comes to alcohol. He says "a real paradigm shift" is needed to tackle issues such as addiction.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MjyC

Germany's federal anti-drugs commissioner, Burkhard Blienert, on Thursday called for a stark reduction in advertising of alcohol, tobacco and sports betting across the country.

Blienert said the changes were a matter of public health, as 150,000 people in Germany die each year from alcohol and tobacco use. He also noted that an estimated one in eight German adults has a gambling problem.

"Every adult drinks on average a whole bucket of pure alcohol a year," Blienert said.

As a first step, he suggested that Germany should ban online, social media, television and radio advertising of alcohol products.

"Around the clock would be best, but at least during prime time,'' he added.

But tighter restrictions are also needed for tobacco ads, Blienert said. In particular, he noted that tobacco advertising is still displayed at supermarket checkouts and kiosks.

Alcohol and tobacco ads must disappear from the view of children and young people in Germany, he said.

The anti-drug czar also called for a ban on advertising sports betting on TV, radio and the internet before 9 p.m., a measure already in place for online casino advertisements.

No other country is 'so liberal'

But Blienert also went as far as suggesting that the ages of legal alcohol consumption should be raised. 

Currently, children from the age of 16 can drink beer and wine, but they have to be 18 to legally drink spirits and all other beverages with high-alcohol content.

The commissioner said he wanted to bring the age of legal consumption to 18 years of age across the board.

"We need a real paradigm shift, a change of thinking, when it comes to drugs and addiction policy,'' he said.

Blienert highlighted that that no other European country is as liberal when it comes to alcohol and tobacco as Germany, noting that rules allowing children to drink alcohol from the age of 14 if their parents are present need to be changed.

Going sober: Giving the heart and liver a break

Germany set to legalize cannabis

At the same time, Blienert defended the German government's plan to legalize cannabis, saying that its aim is still to protect young people. 

He noted that the standardization and regulation of cannabis allows for the substance to be sold from legitimate stores, rather than dealers in a city park, saying the latter carries more health risks for consumers.

Blienert said that moving forward, Germany must also focus on helping those with substance abuse problems. 

He called for an expansion and simplification of care services, so that those affected can get the best help and without institutional hurdles.

Was banning cannabis a big mistake?

jcg/nm (AP, dpa, EPD)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Leopard 2 tank seen among dust cloud

Ukraine updates: German tanks to arrive in mid-spring

Conflicts8 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Basketball | Nationalteam Mali Frauen

Sexual abuse: How FIBA fail to protect Malian athletes

Sexual abuse: How FIBA fail to protect Malian athletes

Sports2 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A woman holds a child, as two older children and man looking at his smartphone walk nearby

Can China's young generation reverse population decline?

Can China's young generation reverse population decline?

Society3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Building site in Berlin

Germany's accelerating housing crisis

Germany's accelerating housing crisis

Society1 hour ago
More from Germany

Europe

A picture showing the start of production in a new car body plant of the Slovak division of Volkswagen in Bratislava

Slovakia's auto industry faces painful EV transition

Slovakia's auto industry faces painful EV transition

BusinessJanuary 25, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

BG Ärzte im Nahen Osten l Ägypten, Krankenwagen mit Opfern des russischen Verkehrsflugzeugs A321

Is violence driving doctors in Middle East to emigrate?

Is violence driving doctors in Middle East to emigrate?

HealthJanuary 25, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A resident keeps watch on Fredonia Drive in Studio City, Calif., where a mudslide is blocking the road

Flooded California looks for new ways to deal with drought

Flooded California looks for new ways to deal with drought

Nature and Environment4 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Brazilian President Lula da Silva about to shake hands with Argentinian President Alberto Fernández at an official visit to Buenos Aires

The sur: Argentina, Brazil put common currency plan on ice

The sur: Argentina, Brazil put common currency plan on ice

BusinessJanuary 24, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage