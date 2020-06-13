 Germany′s CureVac to launch human trial of experimental coronavirus vaccine | News | DW | 17.06.2020

News

Germany's CureVac to launch human trial of experimental coronavirus vaccine

German vaccine regulators have confirmed that biotech firm CureVac will begin trialing a coronavirus vaccine on humans. The vaccine could be on market by mid-2021.

A virologist holds a syringe containing the coronavirus vaccine

German biotech firm CureVac is to become the second company in Germany to begin human trials of an experimental coronavirus vaccine, the country's vaccine regulator confirmed Wednesday.

The clinical study will include approximately 168 healthy adults, of which 144 are to be given the experimental vaccine. The first vaccinations will begin in June. 

The company, based in the city of Tübingen in the southwestern state of Baden-Württemberg, said it expects initial results from the first trial phase in the fall of this year.

Watch video 02:20

Covid breakthroughs drive German biotech boom

Potential for vaccine by next summer

The first trial phase is due to last 15 months, according to the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI), Germany's vaccine regulator. Phase two could begin as early as September. 

Read more: Will coronavirus help 'greedy' pharma reset reputation?

If the experiment yields promising results, PEI said Curevac may be able to apply for approval of the coronavirus vaccine by early 2021.

This could put the vaccine on the market by the middle of next year, Curevac said. 

Germany buys up a quarter of firm's shares

The Mainz-based company Biontech in April had received approval from PEI to begin testing its own vaccine on healthy volunteers. 

On Monday, Germany's Ministry of Economic Affairs announced it would take a €300 million ($337 million) stake in Curevac, acquiring around 23% of the company's shares. The aim is to protect the company from a potential takeover from abroad. The state said it did not wish to influence business decisions. 

Watch video 01:27

Fight Coronavirus: German government invests in vaccine company

kp/rt (AFP,dpa,Reuters)

