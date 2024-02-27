Germany: Union calls 3-day Lufthansa ground staff strike

The Verdi trade union has called on its members working as ground personnel for Lufthansa to strike for three days, starting on Wednesday. The short-notice action is the latest of several similar strikes.

Lufthansa ground staff are to go on strike for three days beginning Wednesday as a wage dispute between the German flag carrier airline and trade unions continues.

The announcement by the trade union Verdi comes just seven days after the last one-day ground personnel strike on February 20.

Since then, Lufthansa has made another "improved" offer, according to head of human resources Michael Niggemann, which included bringing forward the first of two wage increases from December to March this year and a quicker pay-out of a €3,000 inflation compensation bonus.

But Verdi has again rejected the offer as "insufficient," repeating its demands for a 12.5% increase and at least €500 more per month.

A fifith round of talks is scheduled for March 13 and 14.

Verdi: passengers should not be affected

Accusing Lufthansa of failing to enter into mediation, the union says it is intentionally striking in such a way so as not to disrupt passengers - but that this could change in future should demands not be met.

"In our first step, we are responding to the employer's attempt to ride this out by not disrupting passangers," explained chief negotiator Marvin Reschinsky.

"However, should this irresponsible behavior from Lufthansa continue, we regret that passengers will also soon be affected again by strikes. It's in Lufthansa's hands to prevent that."

The latest strike comes amid of veritable wave of industrial action across Germany.

More to follow ...

mf/msh (AFP, dpa)