Germany slashes 2024 growth outlook

Berlin has significantly lowered its 2024 growth forecast for the German economy. Weak global demand, geopolitical unease, and sticky inflation have hampered an anticipated recovery from recession.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck on Wednesday confirmed a revised outlook for Europe's largest economy, drastically lowering its growth expectation for 2024.

The economy has lurched between stagnation and recession in recent quarters, with Germany battered by what Habeck has described as "a perfect storm."

What the German government said

The German Cabinet has approved an economic forecast revising growth down to 0.2% this year — well below a previous forecast of 1.3%.

"We are coming out of the crisis more slowly than hoped," said Economics Minister Robert Habeck, presenting the report.

"The fact that the global economic environment is unstable and global trade growth is historically low is a challenge for an export nation like Germany,"

The government also forecast an easing of inflation in its report, from 5.9% in 2023 to 2.8% this year. Habeck, who is also Germany's vice chancellor, said inflation had been "tamed."

"Wage increases are noticeable and will be above the inflation rate this year," he said. "Employees finally have more real money in their wallets again, and purchasing power is increasing."

Why has Germany's economy been struggling?

Geopolitical uncertainty and lower global demand from markets such as China have been among the obstacles to recovery.

Germany's large industrial sector has also been particularly damaged by the loss of cheap Russian gas imports. Meanwhile, a string of interest rate rises by the European Central Bank — seeking to bring inflation into line — has stifled investment.

High inflation and reduced purchasing power, leading to lower domestic demand, have also proved to be a hurdle.

