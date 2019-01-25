 Germany to stop using coal by end of 2038: commission | News | DW | 26.01.2019

News

Germany to stop using coal by end of 2038: commission

A government commission has agreed that Germany should phase out all coal-fired power plants by the end of 2038. The government is already planning to shut down nuclear power plants over the next three years.

Coal-fired power plant in Schwarze Pumpe (imago/photothek)

A government-appointed commission has agreed that Germany will stop producing energy from coal-fired plants by 2038, sources told media on Saturday morning after overnight talks.

The decision, reached with only one opposing vote in the 28-member body, aims to reduce Germany's carbon emissions from coal, which drive climate change.

Read more: Bye, bye lignite: Understanding Germany's coal phaseout 

No climate protection, no future: Students protest in Berlin

Reliant on coal

Germany currently produces nearly 40 percent of its electricity from coal, and has failed to meet targets agreed to under the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

The coal commission consists of representatives from industry, trade unions, science organizations and environmental groups. It can only make suggestions; implementation of the coal phaseout will be left to individual states and the federal government.

The plan includes compensation for energy producers, financial relief for consumers and aid to coal regions and workers to overcome structural changes.

Read more: How workers prepare ahead of Germany's brown coal phaseout

  • The end of black coal mining in Germany

    The end of black coal mining in Germany

    The last shift

    This will be a melancholy and nostalgic Christmas for the people of Bottrop, especially for the last coal miners and their families. Three days before Christmas Eve, the Prosper-Haniel coal mine, the last black coal mine in Germany, is set to close. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will get the last piece of "black gold" to be brought up and see the light of day.

  • The end of black coal mining in Germany

    The end of black coal mining in Germany

    Black gold

    The coal was initially stored outside for days, like here with the Prosper-Haniel tower in the background. Then it was usually taken by train to the nearest port where it was loaded onto barges or ships to be brought to consumers; a large portion of it was shipped overseas. German hard coal was in demand worldwide for its quality, as long as the price was right.

  • The end of black coal mining in Germany

    The end of black coal mining in Germany

    Holding together proudly

    The work in the coal mine was not only well paid, the miners were also held in high esteem. Their dirty, exhausting and dangerous work welded the miners together. To this day, they all call each other mate ("kumpel"). Their solidarity and camaraderie are a reason for professional pride as can be seen here in this photo taken in Bottrop's Prosper-Haniel mine.

  • The end of black coal mining in Germany

    The end of black coal mining in Germany

    Working and living

    The miner operators set up housing for the miners in the immediate vicinity of the pits. In the garden they often kept chickens and pigs, and there was even room for a pigeon coop. Meanwhile, these houses have become very popular. If both halves of a house are combined, it offers plenty of space and a garden in the city is no small luxury.

  • The end of black coal mining in Germany

    The end of black coal mining in Germany

    Mates from Anatolia

    After World War II, many so-called guest workers from southern Europe and Turkey came to work in the mines alongside colleagues from Silesia and Masuria, both in today's Poland. Most of them came and stayed; first names like Mehmet and Mustafa can still be heard in the Ruhr area on every corner.

  • The end of black coal mining in Germany

    The end of black coal mining in Germany

    The first cracks

    The 1950s and 60s were the highpoint of the Ruhr mining industry. And yet, whoever wanted to could already see the first cracks in the mining business model. The coal, which was initially near the Earth's surface, soon had to be dug out deeper and deeper — up to 1,500 meters underground. That was very expensive and German coal became less and less competitive internationally.

  • The end of black coal mining in Germany

    The end of black coal mining in Germany

    Bad for the environment

    For decades the Ruhr area was notorious for its bad air. Especially the coking plants made sure that the freshly laundered laundry was dry, but still very dirty when hung out on the line. The image here depicts a skyline of coal, smokestacks and smoke in Oberhausen not far from Bottrop. Today nobody in the area misses these dirty consequences of the coal business.

  • The end of black coal mining in Germany

    The end of black coal mining in Germany

    Unstable ground

    Even after coal mining is discontinued, it will continue to play an important role in the lives of the people of Ruhr Valley. Because time and again the earth opens up and houses, roads or railway lines are badly damaged by the notoriously unstable ground. These cave-ins happen when cavities collapse under the ground — that's because in place of coal that used to exist before there's now just air.

  • The end of black coal mining in Germany

    The end of black coal mining in Germany

    The work is never done

    In the last 150 years, the Ruhr area has sunk in places by up to 25 meters (82 feet). If the mines were left to their own devices, the groundwater would rise again, transforming the area into a huge lake. So the water has to be pumped out — continuously. That is why the Ruhr is now called an "eternal burden" for the more than five million people who live there.

  • The end of black coal mining in Germany

    The end of black coal mining in Germany

    What will remain?

    We'll see how long the miners stay put and keep up their camaraderie. The omnipresent mining towers have now been demolished for the most part. Huge areas of the former complexes have been greened. Many former industrial monuments — and there are plenty of them — have been transformed into amusement parks, the best example being the Zollverein in Essen, which is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

    Author: Dirk Kaufmann (tr)


cw/cmk (dpa, Reuters)

Related content

Symbolbild Klimawandel Kohlekraftwerk Schwarze Pumpe

Bye bye lignite: Understanding Germany's coal phaseout 24.01.2019

Germany's coal commission could make an announcement this week as to when Germany should give up coal for good. Here are the most important facts you need to know about Germany's exit from brown coal.

Miriam Goebbels RWE

How workers prepare ahead of Germany's brown coal phaseout 16.01.2019

As Germany's coal commission and Chancellor Angela Merkel mull over a strategy for the country's exit from coal, DW's Gero Rueter visits the Rhineland region to meet those whose livelihoods could be on the line.

UN-Klimakonferenz 2018 in Katowice, Polen | Greenpeace-Protest

Grassroots set to drive 2019 climate action as climate change deniers take center stage 18.01.2019

The environment needs help. When politicians out themselves as climate change deniers, grassroots and civil society groups get louder. But how much can they achieve?

