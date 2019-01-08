 Germany to sanction Iranian airline over spying claims | News | DW | 21.01.2019

News

Germany to sanction Iranian airline over spying claims

For months now, European countries have called for concrete action against entities linked to Iranian intelligence. Mahan Air reportedly maintains close ties to an elite group of Iran's security services.

A Mahan Air aircraft

The German government has prepared sanctions against Iranian airline Mahan Air in connection to Iran's illegal activities in Europe, including the discovery of a spy working as a translator for the country's armed forces , German media reported on Monday.

Germany's Federal Aviation Office is expected to withdraw Mahan Air's operating permit in Germany by next week, according to the report by public broadcasters WDR, NDR and the Süddeutsche Zeitung daily.

For years, US authorities have accused Mahan Air of maintaining close ties to the elite Al Quds group of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps. In 2011, the US Treasury designated Mahan Air a material supporter of terrorism for supporting the group.

A threat to Europe

Earlier this month, European authorities imposed punitive measures against Iran's Intelligence and Security Ministry for thwarted attacks and assassination attempts against Iranian opposition in France, Denmark, the Netherlands and other EU countries.

Iranian agents have been accused of attempting to bomb an opposition rally in Paris and assassinate Iranian Arab dissidents in Denmark and the Netherlands.

In July, Germany arrested and later deported an Iranian diplomat for providing a Belgian-Iranian couple with a bomb to commit the attack in Paris.

Read more: US welcomes German firms' compliance on Iran sanctions

  • Gold bullion on gold coins (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/McPHOTO/BilderBox)

    US sanctions and who they target

    Iran

    US sanctions on Iran target Tehran's trade in gold and precious metals, block the sales of passenger jets, and restrict Iran's purchase of US dollars, among other punitive measures. The US is also planing to block Iran's key oil sales in the next tranche of sanctions, which is due to go into force in November.

  • M16-rifle (AFP/Getty Images/S. Marai)

    US sanctions and who they target

    North Korea

    Impovershed North Korea is under a UN-backed embargo, but Washington also maintains an extensive regime of sanctions on its own. For example, the US strictly bans exporting weapons to the pariah state. Also, the US uses its global clout to penalize non-US banks and companies who do business with Pyongyang.

  • Man dipping his hands in oil (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Esiri)

    US sanctions and who they target

    Syria

    Washington trade restrictions prevent the regime of Bashar Assad exporting Syrian oil to the US. All property and assets of the Syrian government in the US are frozen. Americans, wherever in the world they might be, are banned from "new investment" in the war-torn country, according to the US Treasury.

  • Crimean wine

    US sanctions and who they target

    Russia

    The US blacklisted scores of high-ranking Russian officials and businessmen after the 2014 Crimea crisis, halting them from traveling to the US and freezing their assets. The comprehensive sanctions list includes goods from the Russian-annexed region, such as Crimean wine. New sanctions imposed in the aftermath of the Skripal poisoning target sensitive national security and defense goods.

  • Tourist couple posing beside a graffiti, Havana, Cuba,

    US sanctions and who they target

    Cuba

    American tourists started flocking to Cuba immediately after the Obama administration initiated a thaw in relations in 2016. Under Donald Trump, however, the White House reimposed travel restrictions for US citizens, making it much harder for Americans to travel to the island. At least one Obama-era concession is still in place, however: it is still legal to bring Cuban cigars and rum to the US.

    Author: Darko Janjevic


Afghanistan Bundeswehrsoldaten im Feldlager Camp Shaheen

Iran denies German army translator spied for Tehran 20.01.2019

Tehran has rejected claims that a Bundeswehr employee arrested last week was passing information to the Islamic Republic. Media reports have suggested the suspect worked for Iranian intelligence for many years.

Bundeswehr Camp Marmal Masar-i-Scharif Afghanistan Abzug Deutschland Transportmaschine ISAF Truppe

Germany detains Bundeswehr employee for spying for Iran 15.01.2019

German prosecutors say an army employee has been detained on suspicion of spying for Iranian intelligence. The German-Afghan citizen worked as a translator for the German military.

Gonen Segev vor Gericht in Israel

Israeli former minister Gonen Segev to be jailed for spying for Iran 09.01.2019

After plea bargaining, Gonen Segev is to be jailed for 11 years. He was extradited from Africa last year for acting as an agent for a foreign power; Israel's main foe, Iran.

