Germany to join Mediterranean hydrogen pipeline project

Germany and France committed to developing hydrogen production
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron said they were "stepping up our investments in the technologies of tomorrow, particularly renewable and low carbon energies."
A joint working group between the two countries will make "recommendations on our strategic choices regarding hydrogen development," at the end of April 2023.
Macron said after hosting Scholz in Paris, "We started to talk about a strategy for what we want to do on an energy point of view."
Scholz noted, "We want hydrogen to be available in large quantities and at affordable prices as the gas of the future."
Scholz added, "This is a technological advance that we can only achieve together. And we have also agreed closely that we want to achieve this together."
Spain welcomes Germany's inclusion
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez welcomed the news by posting a message on Twitter saying it "definitely strengthens its pan-European dimension."
He added it showed support for European energy sovereignty, adding a muscle emoji to his message.
When Madrid, Paris and Lisbon agreed in December to build the pipeline, it was expected to cost €2.5 billion ($2.6 billion). However, it wasn't immediately clear how much Germany's inclusion would add to the costs.