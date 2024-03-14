Germany stands firm: No Taurus missiles for Ukraine

Chancellor Olaf Scholz continues to face criticism from lawmakers for his refusal to give in to Ukraine's request for Taurus cruise missiles. However, on Thursday parliament again rejected an opposition bid to send them.

The center-right Christian Democrat (CDU)/Christian Social Union (CSU) opposition in Germany's federal parliament, the Bundestag, has failed once again to win a clear majority in favor of the delivery of German Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. Of the 687 lawmakers who took part in the vote, 494 voted against the delivery with 188 in favor and five abstentions.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the center-left Social Democrat Party (SPD) has taken a line against the delivery. He fears that the weapons, which have a range of 500 kilometers (310 miles), could only be operated with the involvement of German soldiers and that this could drag Germany into the war against Russia.

The Taurus missile is considered one of the Bundeswehr's most modern weapon systems. It can be fired from the air by fighter jets, travels at almost the speed of sound, and can strike targets as far as 500 kilometers (310 miles) away.

Moscow has repeatedly warned against the delivery of weapon systems such as the Taurus to Ukraine.

While Scholz's Social Democrats have taken a line against the delivery, several lawmakers even from within his coalition partners, the Green Party and the neoliberal Free Democrats (FDP), have declared themselves in favor and oppose the chancellor on this matter.

Among these dissenters is Green Party lawmaker Anton Hofreiter, who has been particularly outspoken on the matter. Together with the Christian Democrats' foreign affairs expert Norbert Röttgen, he wrote an essay published in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung broadsheet newspaper. In it, they accuse Scholz of "catastrophic defeatism" and of making a false statement: Scholz's claim that Taurus deliveries make Germany a party to the war, they argue, is "factually and legally false."

In February, when the CDU/CSU bloc also tabled a motion in the Bundestag for the delivery of Taurus, FDP defense politician Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann voted with the opposition.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is increasingly coming under pressure. This also has an impact on Germany, warns CDU security spokesman Roderich Kiesewetter: "It must be clear: If Putin is not stopped in Ukraine, the risk of war will increase massively for all of us," Kiesewetter told DW.

The idea of a 'ring swap'

Germany's NATO partners have also been trying to allay the chancellor's concerns. "Ukraine has the right to self-defense enshrined in the United Nations Charter," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg pointed out in February. He welcomed the delivery of Storm Shadow and Scalp cruise missiles by the UK and France, which have a much shorter range than the Taurus.

In a proposed compromise, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron last week suggested that Germany could supply Taurus to the UK, which in turn would send more of its Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine. Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) has indicated support for this idea.

Scholz, however, has so far rejected it. Political pundits speculate that Scholz's reluctance suggests he has his 2025 re-election bid in mind and wants to hone his image as "the chancellor of peace" in preparation.

"Prudence is not something that can be qualified as weakness, as some do, but prudence is what citizens are entitled to," said Scholz during question time in the Bundestag this week.

Support for Chancellor Scholz

Meanwhile, he has received support from a former Bundeswehr general: Writing in the political journal "Journal für Internationale Politik und Gesellschaft," former General Helmut Ganser warned "that the most important target of Taurus missiles would be the strategically important Kerch Bridge from the Russian mainland to Crimea, which supplies the entire southern front in the Ukraine war. "Not only in Moscow but (...) also internationally, the destruction of the bridge would then be seen specifically as a German achievement."

Ganser believes that while the destruction of the bridge would not significantly improve the overall military situation of Ukraine, it may bring "incalculable risks" for Germany. The former general therefore supports the German Chancellor in his rejection of Taurus deliveries, "because this would drag Germany deep into the gray area of war participation".

Even if the CDU/CSU opposition had won the vote in the Bundestag, this would have been merely symbolic. It would not have forced the chancellor's hand, as it is not the parliament but the government that has the final say on arms deliveries to Ukraine.

The chancellor's own party is clearly behind him. In Thursday's debate, Rolf Mützenich, head of the SPD parliamentary group, defended Scholz, arguing that this was not a good time to take political gambles.

The socialist Left Party and the far-right populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) reject all weapons deliveries to Ukraine and therefore side with the chancellor on this point. The chancellor also has the support of a majority of the population: 61% of respondents to a recent survey by pollster Infratest-dimap spoke out against Taurus deliveries to Ukraine.

This article was originally written in German.

