German lawmakers reject Taurus missiles for Ukraine — again

The German parliament has voted against an opposition motion to allow long-range Taurus cruise missiles to be sent to Ukraine.

Germany's lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, has once again voted against sending Taurus missiles to help Ukraine fight off Russia's invasion.

The opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU) had called for the long-range weapon system to be deployed "immediately" as Russia makes incremental gains on the front line.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the missiles could only be deployed using soldiers from Germany's military, the Bundeswehr, which would risk dragging Germany into the war against Russia.

How did the vote play out?

Of the 690 lawmakers who took part in the vote, 495 voted against the delivery with 190 in favor and 5 abstentions.

While Scholz's Social Democrats have taken a line against the delivery, some within the ruling coalition — particularly from the Green Party and the business-focused Free Democrats — have declared themselves in favor.

The far-right AFD and the socialist Left Party joined the SPD in voting against.

The conservative CDU/CSU bloc tabled a similar motion in February that was voted down with the government arguing against the move.

What's so special about the missiles?

The Taurus KEPD-350 missile is considered one of the Bundeswehr's most modern weapon systems.

The missile, fired from the air by fighter jets, travels at almost the speed of sound and can strike targets as far as 500 kilometers (310 miles) away.

It flies at an altitude of only 35 meters, which makes it almost impossible for radar systems to detect, and constantly measures and reevaluates its position. Taurus is used against "high-value targets," which can include bunkers or command posts from which enemy troops control operations.

Before the actual warhead explodes, a charge blasts through the bunker's outer walls. Taurus can penetrate several floors of a concrete bunker before the actual warhead explodes.

The Ukrainian army already has similar weapon systems — but with a shorter range.

Ukraine could use Taurus missiles against Russian positions far behind the front line, destroying supply routes and command centers or hitting targets in Russian-occupied Crimea.

The government in Berlin has been reluctant to provide Ukraine with weapons that could attack targets on Russian territory, fearing that it could be seen as a provocation.

Moscow has repeatedly warned against the delivery of weapon systems such as the Taurus or the US ATACMS to Ukraine.

