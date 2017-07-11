 Germany: Several injured in Würzburg attack | News | DW | 25.06.2021

News

Germany: Several injured in Würzburg attack

German police say they have arrested a suspect in the Bavarian city, and there is no longer any danger to the public.

Several people were injured in an incident the city of Wurzburg in Bavaria, around 120 kilometers (74.5 miles) east of Frankfurt, police said on Friday. Local media reported multiple stabbings.

According to police, an investigation is underway, and parts of the city center were sealed off. However, there is no longer any danger to the the population, police added. 

This is a breaking news event and will be updated...

