 France: Police officer wounded in knife attack

News

French media has reported on an attack against a police woman in a town near the major city of Nantes. Police are carrying out an operation at the scene.

Breaking news

An attacker was on the run on Friday after badly wounding a French police officer in the western town of La Chapelle-sur-Erdre, local media reported.

Police told local residents to stay away from the area of the attack and said that an operation was already underway.

"Avoid the area and respect police guidance," the national gendarmes forces tweeted.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

ab/rs (Reuters, dpa)

