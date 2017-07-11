Germany: Several injured in stabbing in Oberhausen

A man attacked several people with a knife in Oberhausen on Thursday evening, German authorities said, leaving four injured.

A police spokesman confirmed the attack, telling news agency DPA that the suspect is wounded and has been taken into custody.

What we know so far:

The attack took place around 7 pm (1800 GMT/UTC), in the Oberhausen neighborhood of Marienkirche

The victims, who have stab wounds, were taken to hospital for treatment, with one in life-threatening condition

The motive behind the attack was not immediately clear; however the police told Der Spiegel news magazine the attacker probably knew his victims

Police said that both the attacker and victims would receive intensive medical care

The Oberhausen police has requested help from Essen to secure evidence against the attacker

More to follow...

am/rs (dpa, Reuters)