Germany: Several injured in stabbing in Oberhausen

Numerous people were taken to hospital following a knife attack in the western German city of Oberhausen. The suspect has been taken into custody, although police said that the background of the attack was unclear.
A man attacked several people with a knife in Oberhausen on Thursday evening, German authorities said, leaving four injured.
A police spokesman confirmed the attack, telling news agency DPA that the suspect is wounded and has been taken into custody.
What we know so far:
More to follow...
am/rs (dpa, Reuters)