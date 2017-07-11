Germany set to stay in lockdown for fear of virus mutations — draft document

Germany is eyeing a loosening of the lockdown restrictions in the coming weeks, but the measures will most likely not be lifted at the summit of the federal and state representatives tomorrow, DW learned on Tuesday.

"Considering the virus mutations, the steps to lift the restrictions must come carefully and gradually, in order to avoid risking the successful curbing of infections," Germany's top officials are expected to say, according to a draft statement obtained by DW.

The authorities see reopening of daycare centers and schools as a priority, the document states. Regarding the troubled vaccination drive, Germany remains "optimistic that all citizens would be offered vaccination by the end of summer at the very latest."

