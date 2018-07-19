 Germany: Restraining psychiatric patients requires court order | News | DW | 24.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Germany: Restraining psychiatric patients requires court order

Germany's Constitutional Court has ruled that psychiatric patients cannot be restrained for more than 30 minutes without a court order. Judges have ordered German states to change laws to conform to federal guidelines.

labels on a cabinet read flashlights and restraints.

A court order is required for the prolonged physical restraint of psychiatric patients, Germany's top court ruled on Tuesday.

The Federal Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe ruled in favor of two patients who sued the states of Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg, claiming they had been illegally restrained for long periods of time against their will.

Judges declared portions of Baden-Württemberg's laws regarding the issue unconstitutional. Bavaria has no laws regulating the restraint of patients. Judges ordered the states to comply with new federal guidelines by June 30, 2019. Until then, however, they will be allowed to continue to restrain patients without a court order as they have in the past.

The ruling in detail

  • Restraining patients can only be used as a "last resort" and only in instances in which a patient poses a threat to themselves or others.
  • Patients must also be supervised during the entirety of their restraint and not simply left alone.
  • Patients may not be restrained due to lack of personnel. Previously, some states allowed doctors to order the restraint of patients on their own.
  • Institutions will be required to attain a court order before restraining a patient, or to attain the order retroactively should it be unable to do so ahead of time.
  • Only in cases in which a patient is restrained for less than 30 minutes can such a decision be made without the need for a court order.
  • Patients must also be informed of their right to challenge the validity of the order.
Watch video 03:03
Now live
03:03 mins.

'There was no one I could talk to'

New law creates clarity

Observers were generally pleased with the Court's ruling. Arno Deister, President of the German Society for Psychiatry and Psychotherapy, Psychosomatic and Neurology (DGPPN), called the decision heartening as, "it creates clear, long overdue rules that apply to all." He pointed out that currently only the states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Lower Saxony require a court order before patients can be restrained.

Critics say it legalizes torture

Martina Heland-Graef a representative from the Federal Association of Psychiatry Experienced (Persons), however, criticized the Karlsruhe ruling. She had hoped for a much more far-reaching decision and claims Tuesday's verdict did no more than legalize a practice that the United Nation Human Rights Convention defines as torture.

Read more: Can ecstasy combat the effects of PTSD?

She pointed out that a number of other approaches can be taken to effectively quiet a patient, adding: "Once they have been forcibly restrained they can never forget the experience."

js/rt (AFP, dpa)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Celebrities speaking publicly about mental health 'can be enormously helpful'

This week, Prince Harry revealed that he sought counseling to process his mother's death. DW spoke with psychiatrist Arno Deister about how far we've come on mental health awareness and how far there is still to go. (21.04.2017)  

New trend: Mental and social health startups

Venture capital supports startups in myriad domains. There are VC funds that specifically invest in health and wellness startups including companies focused specifically on mental health. (02.03.2018)  

How does Germany choose its judges? Always the best pick?

Independent, virtually sacrosanct and nearly untouchable: Judges preside over Germany's third branch of government. How are they chosen? (26.07.2017)  

Torture a widespread problem ahead of International Human Rights Day

Amnesty International has condemned a number of countries for continuing to perpetrate torture. The criticism comes as the US releases its "CIA torture report" and ahead of the anniversary of the anti-torture convention. (09.12.2014)  

Can ecstasy combat the effects of PTSD?

US researchers have said drug tests conducted with soldiers suffering from trauma show signs of promise. Drug regulators say MDMA, administered with psychological supervision, represents a "breakthrough therapy." (02.05.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

'There was no one I could talk to'  

Related content

Symbolbild | Schule Unterricht Schulklasse Schüler

German teachers cannot strike, says Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe 12.06.2018

Four German teachers took their demand to be allowed to strike to the highest court in Germany, only to face defeat before the judges in Karlsruhe. Public officials cannot go on strike, said the Constitutional Court.

Deutschland - Urteil l Rundfunkbeitrag in wesentlichen Punkten rechtmäßig

German ZDF and ARD public broadcasting household levy ruled constitutional 18.07.2018

Germany's top court has ruled a monthly fee levied on every household to fund public broadcasters is constitutional. The fee brings in €8 billion a year and has had its critics, and its supporters.

Screenshot:S-Bahn Streife: Berliner NPD schafft Schutzzone

Germany: Police investigate far-right NPD video showing 'protection' patrol on trains 18.07.2018

Members of the far-right NPD have videotaped themselves "patrolling" Berlin trains. Their call for "protection zones" for Germans has been labeled by authorities as attention-seeking from an irrelevant party.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 