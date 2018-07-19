Germany: Restraining psychiatric patients requires court order

Germany's Constitutional Court has ruled that psychiatric patients cannot be restrained for more than 30 minutes without a court order. Judges have ordered German states to change laws to conform to federal guidelines.
A court order is required for the prolonged physical restraint of psychiatric patients, Germany's top court ruled on Tuesday.
The Federal Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe ruled in favor of two patients who sued the states of Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg, claiming they had been illegally restrained for long periods of time against their will.
Judges declared portions of Baden-Württemberg's laws regarding the issue unconstitutional. Bavaria has no laws regulating the restraint of patients. Judges ordered the states to comply with new federal guidelines by June 30, 2019. Until then, however, they will be allowed to continue to restrain patients without a court order as they have in the past.
The ruling in detail
New law creates clarity
Observers were generally pleased with the Court's ruling. Arno Deister, President of the German Society for Psychiatry and Psychotherapy, Psychosomatic and Neurology (DGPPN), called the decision heartening as, "it creates clear, long overdue rules that apply to all." He pointed out that currently only the states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Lower Saxony require a court order before patients can be restrained.
Critics say it legalizes torture
Martina Heland-Graef a representative from the Federal Association of Psychiatry Experienced (Persons), however, criticized the Karlsruhe ruling. She had hoped for a much more far-reaching decision and claims Tuesday's verdict did no more than legalize a practice that the United Nation Human Rights Convention defines as torture.
She pointed out that a number of other approaches can be taken to effectively quiet a patient, adding: "Once they have been forcibly restrained they can never forget the experience."
