Germany reignites debate on Taurus missiles for Ukraine

Germany's lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, is set to debate whether to send Taurus missiles to help Ukraine fight off Russia's invasion — a proposal first put forward in November.

The opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU) is calling for the long-range weapon system to be deployed "immediately" as Russia makes incremental gains on the front line.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the missiles could only be deployed using soldiers from Germany's military, the Bundeswehr, which would risk dragging Germany into the war against Russia.

What is up for discussion?

The conservative CDU/CSU bloc tabled a similar motion in February that was voted down with the government arguing against the move.

At the time, Bundestag Defense Committee chair Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann — from the business-leaning Free Democrats (FDP), which is in the government coalition with Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) and the Greens — also voted in favor.

The latest vote will hinge on whether other lawmakers follow Strack-Zimmermann's lead.

What's so special about the missiles?

The Taurus KEPD-350 missile is considered one of the Bundeswehr's most modern weapon systems.

The missile, fired from the air by fighter jets, travels at almost the speed of sound and can strike targets as far as 500 kilometers (310 miles) away.

It flies at an altitude of only 35 meters, which makes it almost impossible for radar systems to detect, and constantly measures and reevaluates its position. Taurus is used against "high-value targets," which can include bunkers or command posts from which enemy troops control operations.

Before the actual warhead explodes, a charge blasts through the bunker's outer walls. Taurus can penetrate several floors of a concrete bunker before the actual warhead explodes.

The Ukrainian army already has similar weapon systems — but with a shorter range.

Ukraine could use Taurus missiles against Russian positions far behind the front line, destroying supply routes and command centers or hitting targets in Russian-occupied Crimea.

The government in Berlin has been reluctant to provide Ukraine with weapons that could attack targets on Russian territory, fearing that it could be seen as a provocation.

Moscow has repeatedly warned against the delivery of weapon systems such as the Taurus or the US ATACMS to Ukraine.

