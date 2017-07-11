Germany: Police arrest far-right threats suspect

Police in Berlin arrested the alleged author of a series of far-right threats on Monday.

Public prosecutors in Frankfurt said the suspect had a series of prior convictions for extremist activities.

The suspect's apartment has also been searched by authorities. The arrest came after an extensive joint probe between Frankfurt prosecutors and Hessian state police.

What are the accusations?

Authorities say they have reason to believe the 53-year-old German citizen had been sending a series of letters with "race-baiting, insulting and threatening" content since August 2018.

The targets of the threats included national and regional lawmakers, a Frankfurt attorney, artists and human rights activists.

The letters were signed by the "NSU 2.0," a neo-Nazi moniker.

The NSU (National Socialist Underground) was a far-right terrorist group in Germany uncovered in 2011 that was responsible for a number of murders and terrorist actions against immigrants and prominent left-wing figures.

The NSU is often associated with three figures hailing from the eastern German city of Jena: Uwe Mundlos, Uwe Böhnhardt and Beate Zschäpe. Mundlos and Böhnhardt committed suicide while on the run from German police in 2011.

In 2018, Zschäpe was convicted of murder on ten counts and sentenced to life in prison.

