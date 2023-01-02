  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Pope Benedict XVI
War in Ukraine
Coronavirus
Fireworks in Munich on New Year's Eve
Both official and unofficial fireworks filled the city of Munich on New Year's EveImage: Lennart Preiss/dpa/picture alliance
SocietyGermany

Germany: Police and firefighters call for firework ban

Elizabeth Schumacher
16 minutes ago

After attacks on emergency workers and fatal accidents, unions are saying that the use of personal fireworks on New Year's Eve should be forbidden.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LcyN

German police and firefighters' unions called for a ban on personal fireworks on New Year's Eve, as well as increased surveillance capabilities for emergency services following dozens of attacks on personnel.

"It is unimaginable what our emergency forces had to experience on this New Year's," Lars Wieg, chairman of the police union for Berlin and Brandenberg, said late on Sunday.

At least 33 officers and firefighters were injured in the capital alone, and dozens of similar incidents were reported across Germany — not only accidents, but also "purposeful, targeted" attacks with fireworks, officials said.

"We don't need tougher penalties. I just want these penalties to be enforced," Germany's national firefighters' union President Karl-Heinz Banse told the German news agency dpa. "It cannot be that our people are endangered, almost run over, and afterwards it's presented as a petty offense."

After a two-year moratorium on personal fireworks due to COVID-19 regulations, hundreds of thousands of people across Germany rang in the New Year on Saturday night by setting off personal fireworks.

Police in Bavaria described it as the "most intense" celebrations in recent memory, while in Hamburg they spoke of being "agressively approached" and "literally shot at" with the explosives.

Serious injuries and fatalities

As with most years, there were several firework-related deaths and dozens of major injuries, including the loss of fingers and hands.

Drunk revelers not only shot off fireworks at emergency workers, but also random passersby, officials said.

The Berlin-Brandenberg police union called for funds to increase surveillance measures for future New Year's celebrations, including hundreds of more dashcams for cars and bodycams for individual officers.

Conservatives oppose ban

Conservative politicians have come out against a suggested ban. Thorsten Frei, the deputy chairman of the opposition Christian Democrats (CDU) in the Bundestag, told the Rheinische Post newspaper that "peaceful revelers should not have to suffer" for the actions of the few.

Members of the Free Democrats (FDP), the pro-business party that rules in coalition with the Green Party and Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD), have expressed similar sentiments.

FDP parliamentary leader Christine Aschenberg-Dugnus, also speaking with Rheinische Post, said that "only consistent prosecution of the perpetrators under criminal law can prevent such attacks," and that a total ban was unfair to those who hadn't done anything wrong.

Edited by: Farah Bahgat

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Brazil's new President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gets emotional as he delivers an inaugural speech at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, on January 1, 2023

Lula sworn in for third term as Brazil's president

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A French soldier watching over the Menaka camp for the new Task Force Takuba, a multinational military mission in sub-Saharan Africa's troubled Sahel region, at the Menaka base

Mali: What security presence will the EU have in 2023?

Mali: What security presence will the EU have in 2023?

Politics2 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A US Marine CH53 helicopter takes off as US and Philippine marines take part in a joint amphibious assault exercise as part of the annual 'Balikatan' (shoulder-to-shoulder) US-Philippines war exercises

How China's rise is reshaping Indo-Pacific security order

How China's rise is reshaping Indo-Pacific security order

PoliticsDecember 31, 2022
More from Asia

Germany

Berlin's Brandenburg Gate and fireworks

Germany's challenges for 2023: Energy, unity and China

Germany's challenges for 2023: Energy, unity and China

Politics21 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Shiny new euros and cents on a table

EU member Croatia joins the eurozone

EU member Croatia joins the eurozone

Politics21 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Exiled Iranians Mohadeseh Peyvandi under marking in support of Iranian people

Will Iran see reform or more repression in 2023?

Will Iran see reform or more repression in 2023?

SocietyDecember 31, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

A man in a hooded jacket collects rubbish in a city park

US: Paying ex-prisoners to tackle pollution

US: Paying ex-prisoners to tackle pollution

Nature and Environment19 hours ago02:45 min
More from North America

Latin America

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Chief Raoni walk after Lula da Silva received the presidential sash, at the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, January 1, 2023.

Brazil: Lula takes office for a third term

Brazil: Lula takes office for a third term

Politics10 hours ago01:29 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage