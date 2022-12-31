  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Coronavirus
War in Ukraine
Pope Benedict XVI
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
Scholz said in 2022 Germany showed it is a country "in which we stand up for others"Image: Michael Kappeler/dpa/picture alliance
PoliticsGermany

Germany's Scholz urges unity in New Year's Eve address

Louis Oelofse
53 minutes ago

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Russia's war on Ukraine is a "tough test for us and our country." He praised the public's efforts amid an unprecedented energy crisis and said Germany would not be blackmailed.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Lanl

In his New Year's message, Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Germans to continue with the "cohesion and strength...and confidence," they have shown during 2022 into the new year.

He made the remarks in a televised address, to be broadcast in full on Saturday night, but released in writing to DW ahead of time.

Scholz noted 2022 was "a difficult year" but added that Germany was a "strong country."

"A country working with elan and alacrity on a bright, secure future," he said.

He asked Germans to "continue to hold together in the coming year."

'We sympathize with the Ukrainian people'

The central theme throughout Scholz's speech was Russia's war in Ukraine.

"Many are worried about the war. We sympathize with the Ukrainian people who, even on days like today, have no peace from the Russian bombs and missiles," he said.

But, he added, "the history of 2022 is not purely one of war, suffering, and worry." Ukrainians are defending their homeland, "thanks in part to our help...and we will continue to support Ukraine," he vowed.

Germany is the second-largest donor, after the United States, to Ukraine and provided billions of euros in military, humanitarian and financial aid.

Scholz added that the European Union and NATO are more united than ever.

A Ukrainian family builds a new life in Berlin

Germany welcomed more than a million Ukrainian refugees since Russia's invasion in February.

"Offering help in such an emergency is what makes us who we are. It makes our country a more humane country," Scholz said.

Germany refuses 'to be blackmailed' by Russia

The German leader noted the war was a "watershed moment" and a "tough test for us and our country."

"We are all feeling the effects of the war in our everyday lives, when shopping in the supermarket, at the petrol station, or paying our electricity or gas bills," he said.

But he said the country refused "to be blackmailed" and stands "more united than ever."

Scholz mentioned his government's efforts to store gas ahead of winter and to diversify its supplies.

He highlighted the construction of liquefied-gas terminals, the first of which he opened in early December.

"With these efforts, we are making our country and Europe independent of Russian gas for the long term," he said.

Germany cuts the ribbon on first LNG terminal

Scholz thanks public for energy-saving efforts

Scholz thanked the German public for using energy sparingly and urged them to continue their energy-saving drive.

He also pointed to various packages the government has put together "so that everyone in Germany can cope with the price rises."

The chancellor said cohesion was Germany's greatest asset.

"Let's keep to the path that we set out on this past year. Let's follow it with courage."

Edited by: Wesley Dockery 

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Germany's Scholz urges unity in New Year's Eve address

Politics53 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Traffic flows in Accra

Africa buckles up in bid to end road carnage

Africa buckles up in bid to end road carnage

Society13 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and European Council President Charles Michel attend the European Union EU and the Association of South-East Asian Nations ASEAN summit in Brussels

Europe-ASEAN relations: What to expect in 2023

Europe-ASEAN relations: What to expect in 2023

Politics16 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

The Garzweiler II coal pit in North Rhine Westphalia, Germany

Lützerath: How Germany's energy crisis reignited coal

Lützerath: How Germany's energy crisis reignited coal

BusinessDecember 29, 2022
More from Germany

Europe

Vivienne Westwood verabschiedet sich aus Berlin

Fashion icon Vivienne Westwood dies at 81

Fashion icon Vivienne Westwood dies at 81

Culture15 hours ago01:53 min
More from Europe

Middle East

The German team covered their mouths before a game in Qatar.

Did LGBTQ rights campaigns in Qatar help or hinder?

Did LGBTQ rights campaigns in Qatar help or hinder?

Politics9 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A man shreds a paper with his memories while putting them into a garbage bin during the National Good Riddance day ceremonial shredding of bad memories of 2022 at Times Square in New York City.

Good Riddance Day: New Yorkers trash the worst of 2022

Good Riddance Day: New Yorkers trash the worst of 2022

OffbeatDecember 29, 202201:32 min
More from North America

Latin America

Fußballegende Pele (Brasilien)

Netflix documentary director remembers Pele

Netflix documentary director remembers Pele

Soccer17 hours ago03:52 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage