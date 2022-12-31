Germany's Scholz urges unity in New Year's Eve address
Louis Oelofse
53 minutes ago
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Russia's war on Ukraine is a "tough test for us and our country." He praised the public's efforts amid an unprecedented energy crisis and said Germany would not be blackmailed.
In his New Year's message, Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Germans to continue with the "cohesion and strength...and confidence," they have shown during 2022 into the new year.
He made the remarks in a televised address, to be broadcast in full on Saturday night, but released in writing to DW ahead of time.
Scholz noted 2022 was "a difficult year" but added that Germany was a "strong country."
"A country working with elan and alacrity on a bright, secure future," he said.
He asked Germans to "continue to hold together in the coming year."
"Many are worried about the war. We sympathize with the Ukrainian people who, even on days like today, have no peace from the Russian bombs and missiles," he said.
But, he added, "the history of 2022 is not purely one of war, suffering, and worry." Ukrainians are defending their homeland, "thanks in part to our help...and we will continue to support Ukraine," he vowed.
Germany is the second-largest donor, after the United States, to Ukraine and provided billions of euros in military, humanitarian and financial aid.
Scholz added that the European Union and NATO are more united than ever.
Germany welcomed more than a million Ukrainian refugees since Russia's invasion in February.
"Offering help in such an emergency is what makes us who we are. It makes our country a more humane country," Scholz said.
Germany refuses 'to be blackmailed' by Russia
The German leader noted the war was a "watershed moment" and a "tough test for us and our country."
"We are all feeling the effects of the war in our everyday lives, when shopping in the supermarket, at the petrol station, or paying our electricity or gas bills," he said.
But he said the country refused "to be blackmailed" and stands "more united than ever."
Scholz mentioned his government's efforts to store gas ahead of winter and to diversify its supplies.