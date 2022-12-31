Germany's Scholz urges unity in New Year's Eve address

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Russia's war on Ukraine is a "tough test for us and our country." He praised the public's efforts amid an unprecedented energy crisis and said Germany would not be blackmailed.

In his New Year's message, Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Germans to continue with the "cohesion and strength...and confidence," they have shown during 2022 into the new year.

He made the remarks in a televised address, to be broadcast in full on Saturday night, but released in writing to DW ahead of time.

Scholz noted 2022 was "a difficult year" but added that Germany was a "strong country."

"A country working with elan and alacrity on a bright, secure future," he said.

He asked Germans to "continue to hold together in the coming year."

'We sympathize with the Ukrainian people'

The central theme throughout Scholz's speech was Russia's war in Ukraine.

"Many are worried about the war. We sympathize with the Ukrainian people who, even on days like today, have no peace from the Russian bombs and missiles," he said.

But, he added, "the history of 2022 is not purely one of war, suffering, and worry." Ukrainians are defending their homeland, "thanks in part to our help...and we will continue to support Ukraine," he vowed.

Germany is the second-largest donor, after the United States, to Ukraine and provided billions of euros in military, humanitarian and financial aid.

Scholz added that the European Union and NATO are more united than ever.

A Ukrainian family builds a new life in Berlin

Germany welcomed more than a million Ukrainian refugees since Russia's invasion in February.

"Offering help in such an emergency is what makes us who we are. It makes our country a more humane country," Scholz said.

Germany refuses 'to be blackmailed' by Russia

The German leader noted the war was a "watershed moment" and a "tough test for us and our country."

"We are all feeling the effects of the war in our everyday lives, when shopping in the supermarket, at the petrol station, or paying our electricity or gas bills," he said.

But he said the country refused "to be blackmailed" and stands "more united than ever."

Scholz mentioned his government's efforts to store gas ahead of winter and to diversify its supplies.

He highlighted the construction of liquefied-gas terminals, the first of which he opened in early December.

"With these efforts, we are making our country and Europe independent of Russian gas for the long term," he said.

Germany cuts the ribbon on first LNG terminal

Scholz thanks public for energy-saving efforts

Scholz thanked the German public for using energy sparingly and urged them to continue their energy-saving drive.

He also pointed to various packages the government has put together "so that everyone in Germany can cope with the price rises."

The chancellor said cohesion was Germany's greatest asset.

"Let's keep to the path that we set out on this past year. Let's follow it with courage."

Edited by: Wesley Dockery

