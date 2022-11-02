  1. Skip to content
Stacked yellow bags for plastic waste
The plan must first be approved by both houses of parliamentImage: Torsten Krüger/imageBROKER/picture alliance
ClimateGermany

Germany plans plastic levy to fund litter cleanup

26 minutes ago

The German government has backed a draft law to charge companies over the sale of single-use plastic products. The plan still needs approval from lawmakers.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IxS9

The German government on Wednesday backed a plan to charge manufacturers that make single-use plastic products.

The draft law envisions using those funds to cover municipalities' costs of clearing up litter.

"Cigarette butts, bottles, to-go cups and disposable food containers unfortunately end up far too often on roadsides, in our parks and forests and are a reflection of the litter crisis," Environment Minister Steffi Lemke said.

"With the new law, we are counteracting the waste of resources and environmental pollution and at the same time relieving the burden on cities and municipalities," added Lemke, a member of the Green party.

"Reusable plastic, not throwaway plastic, is to become the new standard," she said.

What we know about the draft law

According to the Environment Ministry, the fund's annual revenue could be up to €450 million ($445.10 million). 

The ministry said companies would be charged starting in the sspring of 2025 and that the levy would be based on the quantity of products they sold in 2024.

The plan builds on a 2019 EU order against plastic pollution that gives the bloc's members the power to hold manufacturers accountable.

The draft law must be passed by both Germany's houses of parliament, the Bundestag and the Bundesrat.

Zero waste - Recycling PET bottles

fb/nm (AFP, Reuters) 

fb/nm (AFP, Reuters)

Fritz Cola recycling plant in Wagenfeld

How does Germany's bottle deposit scheme work?

How does Germany's bottle deposit scheme work?

German consumers religiously return their bottles under the bottle deposit scheme. But how exactly does it work? And is it a model other countries could follow?
Nature and EnvironmentNovember 17, 2021
A foreign vessel that arrives in the Odesa Sea Port via the "grain corridor"

Ukraine updates: Russia agrees to resume grain export deal

Conflicts2 hours ago
