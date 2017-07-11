Germany plans entry restrictions over COVID variants

Germany is preparing entry restrictions for travellers from Britain, Brazil and South Africa, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Thursday, as concerns of more contagious coronavirus variants are rising.

"At the moment within the government, we are coordinating towards the aim of refusing inbound travel from mutation areas," said Seehofer ahead of a video conference of EU interior ministers.

"We are concentrating these travel restrictions on mutation areas, that is at the moment Britain, Portugal, South Africa and Brazil."

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Tuesday that Berlin was considering new measures

Seehofer told the Bild newspaper on Tuesday that the plan will include completely halting flights into the country.

He said the government was looking at stricter border checks, "but also reducing air travel to Germany to almost zero, as Israel is currently doing."

A slower than expected rollout of vaccines has forced EU governments to mull extending lockdown measures.

Germany coped relatively well with the first coronavirus wave last spring, it has been hit hard by a second wave in recent months.

jf/rt (Reuters, AFP)