Germany: Ministers propose more ambitious climate goals

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and Environment Minister Svenja Schulze laid out a new legislative proposal on Wednesday to make Germany climate neutral by 2045.

The two ministers announced their plan at a last-minute press conference, a week after the Germany's Constitutional Court declared the targets set in the 2019 climate protection law were unconstitutional.

The lawmakers, both from the co-ruling center-left Social Democrats (SPD), said that the government intends to slash emissions by 65% by 2030, in comparison with 1990 levels, and by 88% by 2040.

The plan would see the country reach climate neutrality by 2045, five years earlier than previous targets.

It is hoped that the bill will be ratified by the German Cabinet next week after getting approval from Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives.

"There is agreement in the government," Schulze said at the press conference.

Scholz, who is also vice chancellor, said that they "will be in the cabinet next week with an ambitious yet achievable climate law."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

ab/rs (dpa, AFP)