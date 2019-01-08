Germany: Man stabs pregnant woman, kills unborn child

An altercation between a pregnant woman and man in the western German town of Bad Kreuznach near Mainz ended with the man stabbing the woman and killing her unborn child.

The incident took place on Friday at a hospital, where the 25-year-old Polish woman was staying.

Police said the man was a 25-year-old Afghan asylum-seeker, who had come to the hospital to visit the woman. The man stabbed the woman repeatedly after they got into what police described as a "violent argument."

The woman suffered life threatening injuries and had to undergo emergency surgery. Although she survived the attack and her condition is stable, the unborn baby died from its injuries.

The attacker surrendered to police at a train station shortly after fleeing the scene. He was arrested and taken into custody.

Bad Kreuznach's public prosecutors office has sought the cooperation of the criminal police of Mainz to carry out an investigation. For now, the man's motive is unknown.

The assailant appeared in front of a judge on Saturday, who ordered him to remain in custody. He has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and unlawful termination of a pregnancy.

jcg/amp (dpa, AFP)

