Germany: Inflation hits 29-year high of 5.2%

Preliminary data from the federal statistics agency Destatis on Monday showed German consumer prices had hit a 29-year high in November, as soaring energy costs and supply chain bottlenecks weigh on Europe's top economy.

The annual inflation rate accelerated for the fifth month in a row, jumping by 5.2% with the surge partially driven by a 22% rise in energy prices.

In October, the rate rose to 4.5% year-on-year, with energy prices having shot up 18.6%.

Destatis said there were several reasons for inflation rates since July 2021 being especially high.

Prices in 2020 were lower than they would normally be because of a sales tax reduction in 2020, as well as a sharp decline in mineral oil product prices.



