Germany: Inflation hits 29-year high of 5.2%

German consumer price rises have seen their highest spike in almost three decades as high energy costs and supply bottlenecks take their toll.
Preliminary data from the federal statistics agency Destatis on Monday showed German consumer prices had hit a 29-year high in November, as soaring energy costs and supply chain bottlenecks weigh on Europe's top economy.
The annual inflation rate accelerated for the fifth month in a row, jumping by 5.2% with the surge partially driven by a 22% rise in energy prices.
In October, the rate rose to 4.5% year-on-year, with energy prices having shot up 18.6%.
Destatis said there were several reasons for inflation rates since July 2021 being especially high.
Prices in 2020 were lower than they would normally be because of a sales tax reduction in 2020, as well as a sharp decline in mineral oil product prices.
rc/nm (AFP, Reuters)