Germany

Germany: Good jobs, but unfriendly people, say expats

Germany is an attractive business location that offers foreign professionals good jobs, according to a study on expat life. The huge drawback: People often don't feel at home here. It compares poorly on many counts.

Masses of people on a shopping street in Germany (imago/R. Wölk)

High rents, a shortage of kindergarten spots and the rising cost of living are a challenge for Germans. They are a challenge for expatriates living in Germany, too. But those aren't even the biggest problems expats face: the Germans' lack of friendliness toward foreigners is much more of a challenge, according to the fifthExpat Insider surveyby InterNations, an online platform for people who live and work abroad.

The finding is by no means the first time German grumpiness has come up — expats have for years found fault with the German people's unfriendliness. This year, however, the study logs particularly poor ratings for Germany, ranking the country 36th of 68 destinations. Just four years ago, in 2014, Germany ranked 12th.

Read more: Berlin and Beyond: Now I'm German...

"Fifty-six percent of the people who participated in the study in Germany find making friends with locals is difficult," says InterNations co-founder Malte Zeeck, adding that worldwide, only 36 percent of the interviewees said they found making friends in their new home problematic. The public debate about migration probably hasn't helped people feel welcome, Zeeck told DW.

Infographic: Expats favorite countries

Even Germany's reputation as a good business location hasn't been able to counteract that impression. And Germany is a valued destination among expats: safe jobs, well-supplied and with a buzzing economy.

"Germany is a very attractive location for foreign workers," Marcel Fratzscher, head of the Berlin-based German Institute for Economic Research (DIW), told DW, adding that over the past 10 years, about 300,000 workers from other EU nations have come to Germany to work every year "because Germany offers good jobs with good training options." That isn't about to change any time soon, Fratzscher says.

No migration, no economic boom

Foreign workers are important for Germany, which currently faces a lack of skilled workers. With an eye on demographic change, Germany should take a more tolerant attitude toward foreigners: "There would not have been an economic boom in Germany without the several million people who migrated to the country from other European states over the past 15 years," Fratzscher says.

Read more: Record rise in babies with foreign mothers in Germany

Highly qualified workers can choose to go anywhere in the world and they will only choose "to come to Germany if they find a good job as well as being accepted," the economic expert argues. "We still put too many obstacles in their path."

Infografik: InterNations rankings for Feeling at home, friendliness, travel and transportation, safety

Career satisfaction in first-place Bahrain

Bahrain ranks first place in the 2018 survey. The country makes it easy for people to feel welcome and settled, and the working conditions are favorable. Expats also felt good about life in Taiwan, which ranks second for its "quality of life," InterNations head Zeeck says.

More than 18,000 expats in 187 countries were questioned about their experience living in a foreign country; 1,692 expats participated in Germany. The survey did not focus on facts — comparing the cost of living, for instance — as much as on people's personal perceptions. At least 75 participants per country were required, and in the end, 68 countries were part of the ranking.

Estonia: Digitization pioneer

For the first time, the survey also looked at the quality of "digital life," another reason why Germany did so poorly in the ranking. Estonia is a pioneer in that respect, a country where all citizens can take care of administrative affairs online and even young children learn about the importance of cyber security.

Watch video 04:45
Now live
04:45 mins.

Two classes of immigrants

In all things digital, Germany ranked 53rd in the InterNations survey. "Only 29 percent of the participants in Germany say access to fast internet is easy from their home," says Malte Zeeck, who spent many years living in India. On a global level, the figure is much higher: 41 percent.

Expats also largely find it onerous to get a mobile phone and bemoan the Germans' reluctance concerning electronic payments versus cash, Zeeck says, adding that these sectors could be improved in no time. "It should be possible to digitalize public administration systems, to make them available in English, enable fast internet and electronic payments."

  • Steinmeier unterzeichnet Vertrag zum deutsch-niederländischen Grenzverlauf

    10 faux pas to avoid in Germany

    Don't say 'Prost' without making eye contact

    Given the amount of beer and wine many Germans drink, you'd think toasting would be a simple task. Well, think again. There are some important rules while saying "Cheers!" or "Prost!" When clinking glasses, you must maintain eye contact and toast each person in your group. If you don't, you won't just be considered rude - according to superstition you'll risk seven years of bad sex.

  • Ampelmann

    10 faux pas to avoid in Germany

    Obey the red traffic man

    It's a common cliché that Germans like to follow "ze rules." And while that might not always be true, it definitely is when it comes to the little red "Ampelmann" - that streetlight figure telling you when to cross the street. Jaywalking is frowned upon, especially in front of children, who might copy your recklessness. Disobeying the red traffic light could make some angry Germans yell "Halt!"

  • Helmut Berger lighting a cigarette

    10 faux pas to avoid in Germany

    Don't light your cigarette with a candle

    It may seem like an easy solution. You want to light your cigarette, you don't have a lighter, but there's a candle on the table. However, this reckless move will anger any German in the room and possibly endanger a sailor! Why? It's believed that in the olden days, sailors sold matches during the winter to earn a living. So by not using a match, you'll ruin them - or worse.

  • Woman with pillows over her ears

    10 faux pas to avoid in Germany

    Never be loud on a Sunday

    You might think that Sunday is the perfect day of the week to check some things off your to-do list: mow the lawn, vacuum or get some laundry done. But beware - in Germany, Sunday is "Ruhetag," or "quiet day." Most shops are closed and neighbors will complain if your noise disturbs their day of rest.

  • Trash cans

    10 faux pas to avoid in Germany

    Don't mess up your trash

    Recycling is serious business in Germany. And proper recycling means sorting your waste correctly. So don't even think about putting plastic in the paper bin. Your neighbors will scorn you and you might even come home to an angry note from your landlord. So remember: The yellow bin is for plastic, the green (or blue) for paper, the brown for organic waste and the gray one is for everything else.

  • Naked hiker Stephen Gough

    10 faux pas to avoid in Germany

    Get naked!

    FKK, the "free body culture," is often associated with Germany. Indeed, many Germans love to strip off their clothes on an FKK beach and stroll around the way Adam and Eve did. It doesn't matter how old you are, what you look like or who you're with - at designated FKK spots and in the sauna (mixed or not), you better get naked or you'll be considered prudish.

  • Pink roses

    10 faux pas to avoid in Germany

    Roses are red, white flowers are taboo

    There is some complicated flower etiquette in Germany and it can be embarrassing if you don't comply with it. Red flowers - and especially red roses - should only be given to people you are romantically interested in. White flowers are considered to be graveyard accessories and are usually reserved for when someone dies. To avoid insulting someone, you'd better ask the florist for help.

  • Two people looking at their watches

    10 faux pas to avoid in Germany

    Don't be late

    Germans are known for being punctual and arriving late is considered very rude and unreliable. Even five minutes can cause outrage, so if you're running late, always call and apologize ahead of time. If you're invited to a party at 6 p.m., don't think that it's polite to give the host more time and arrive at 7. Six o'clock means six o'clock sharp.

  • Clock (picture-alliance/Bildagentur-online/Tetra Images)

    10 faux pas to avoid in Germany

    Know when to say happy birthday

    In Germany, you always celebrate your birthday on the actual day you were born and not a minute earlier. You celebrate "into" a person’s birthday at midnight (known as "reinfeier") - even mid-week. Saying "happy birthday" to a German before the actual date can lead to angry stares and insults. For most Germans, a premature birthday wish means bad luck.

  • Cup being filled with water from a tap

    10 faux pas to avoid in Germany

    Don't ask for tap water

    Germany has really great tap water, but asking for it in a restaurant will not go over well. Your waiter will get mad and refuse to bring you "water for free." And if you're at someone's house and you ask for tap water, your host will make sure to let you know they also have "real water," meaning sparkling water. After all, sparkling water is considered the real deal in Germany.

    Author: Anne-Sophie Brändlin


