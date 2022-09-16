Germany go top of the Popps with win over France

There’s a certain aura about Alex Popp. She stands tall among this young Germany side, as its leader, its taliswoman, and its savior.

As Germany struggled to find headway against a dogged France side at the Rudolf Harbig Stadium in Dresden, she once again delivered like no one else could.

Muscling her way past defender Aissatou Tounkara just before half-time, Popp somehow steered a backwards header into the net.

It was trademark Popp goal, on the stroke of half-time. The 31-year-old just finds a way, even when things aren't falling hers. "It was similar to the Euros semi-final, she was there for us again," teammate Linda Dallmann admitted. "In the end we need her goals and her commitment, and she showed that again."

It's the little things that count too, as well as the goals. A nudge in the back here, a clip around the ankles there. As well as her incredible footballing ability, she's a simply a nuisance to play against.

After reaching the finals of the European championships last summer, Germany have high hopes for next year's World Cup

Poppi, the "flat-track bully"

Popp's aura extends well beyond the pitch as well. Leading into the match, her name dominated the strew of Germany shirts heading inside the stadium.

Her name was plastered among the majority of fan banners and signs in the stands. And she received the loudest cheer from the 27,000-strong crowd just before kick-off.

Germany without Popp doesn't bare thinking about for the supporters like Grit Trommer, who described "Poppi" as a "flat-track bully."

"She's the perfect player. She has an eye for the game, she knows where to stand, she has a tremendous shot, she can head the ball like no one else. And she also puts her body where it hurts."

Indeed before her goal, Popp was tracking back into her own penalty box, harrying and harrassing opponents with the verve of a debutant.

And it's no wonder she's the first name on coach Martina Voss-Tecklenberg's teamsheet, even with in-form Bayern sharpshooter Lea Schüller making a very strong case for the lone striker role.

Germany hold off late France surge

After the break, Popp continued to push her team forward, latching onto a Svenja Huth cross at the back post to make it 2-0 in the 48th minute. And she could have had a hat-trick as well, uncharactersically heading wide in the 60th minute.

France were shell-shocked after matching Germany's physicality in the first half, but kept probing a Germany defense which had managed to survive the few minor scares that came their way.

The speedy French attackers eventually found joy late on, as substitute Lindsay Thomas drew a foul from keeper Merle Frohms in the box. Fellow substitute Viviane Assemyi slotted home the spot kick, but Germany held on for the last five minutes to seal the 2-1 victory.

Rousing atmosphere for Germany victory

Popp left the field to a deafening standing ovation, the Dresden atmosphere also showcasing how far women's football has come in the past year too. Martina Voss-Tecklenberg's side are well loved, their infectious team spirit and youthful enthusiasm resonating with a burgeoning fanbase.

Front and center is Alexandra Popp, whose experience and leadership for this young team is as crucial as ever. Pre-match, the Germany captain suggested her place at next year's World Cup was not guaranteed.

"The topic of ending my career is always present in my head and my gut will make the decision," she told Sky Sports Germany. This performance made clear, however, that coach Voss-Tecklenberg will do everything to ensure she travels to Australia and New Zealand. "We need her and her experience and we’ll do everything we can. We’re relaxed," Voss-Tecklenberg said.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg says everyone is "relaxed" about Popp's future playing at the highest level

Popp crucial to World Cup chances

Popp herself didn't make any assurances post-game, but after playing in front of an atmosphere like the one in Dresden, it's hard to see her jumping this ship while it's flying.

"It was simply fun tonight. The atmosphere was insane. It's a great feeling when the whole stadium celebrates with you," Popp said.

Indeed, Germany already know just how important Popp is. She missed the Euro final defeat against England through injury, when she could have been the difference maker in a tight match.

Fervent fans such as Grit will certainly be desperate for their team's talisman to make the flight Down Under, and bring the World Cup trophy back to Germany.

Edited by: James Thorogood