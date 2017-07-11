Alexandra Popp: German women's soccer captain sports fake mustache

The captain of the German women's national soccer team, Alexandra Popp, posed for photos with a taped-on mustache on Friday in response to a joke by two German media outlets.

A German satirical magazine and a football portal suggested that Popp's performances and goals during the Women's Euro 2022 tournament were worthy of a call-up for the men's World Cup squad in November.

In its article, FUMS magazine renamed her Alexander Papp and posted a photoshopped image of the striker sporting a mustache. The portal Der Postillon went with Alexander Bopp.

Popp's mustache draws laughs

Popp casually walked in for her press conference and nothing seemed amiss until she removed her mask, eliciting laughter when she revealed a mustache made of black tape as she said "Hello" with a deep voice.

"We were just kind of joking around at breakfast this morning and then said we're just going to go for it," the 31-year-old said. "I already think it fits with the mood in the team."

Popp currently leads the charts with six goals — nearly half of Germany's tally — alongside her England rival Beth Mead.

She managed a double in the semifinal against France on Wednesday powering Germany into Sunday's final at Wembley.

Popp also plays for VfL Wolfsburg in addition to Germany's national team

Women's soccer has taken huge strides during the tournament in England, with record attendances and TV viewing figures.

Around 80,000 fans are expected in the stadium and hundreds of millions more will watch the final on TV.

Germany are seeking a ninth Euros title while England are looking to win their first and Popp said the pressure was firmly on the hosts.

Popp says England under pressure

"I think the pressure is more on the English side, precisely because it takes place in their own country," Popp said. "We know that from 2011, suddenly everyone expects something from you."

Germany hosted the 2011 tournament where they were knocked out in the quarter-finals by eventual champions Japan.

mm/wd (dpa, Reuters)