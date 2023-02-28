  1. Skip to content
Striking workers at Düsseldorf Airport.
On Monday, workers at Düsseldorf Airport staged a walkout.Image: Federico Gambarini/dpa/picture alliance
SocietyGermany

Germany: Fresh public sector strikes called for Friday

25 minutes ago

Public transport workers will strike in six German states on Friday, union representatives have said. Employees are seeking raises amongst soaring inflation and increasingly difficult working conditions.

https://p.dw.com/p/4O50x

German labor union Verdi said on Tuesday that it would hold fresh strikes just one day after industrial action at Cologne and Düsseldorf airports grounded hundreds of flights and left thousands of passengers stranded.

Six states — Baden-Württemberg, Saxony, Hesse, Lower Saxony, Rhineland-Palatinate and Germany's most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia —  will be affected by the strike of public transportation workers on Friday.

Citing the rising cost of living, Verdi is asking for 10.5% raises for workers or a minimum of €500 ($531) more a month. They also want a guanratee of renewed negotiations a year later. The union called the offer they received from management on Tuesday "a slap in workers' faces."

Verdi vice-chairwoman Christine Behle said that workers such as bus and subway drivers were being asked to work more hours for less money while more passengers used their services.

Climate movement Fridays for Future announced that they would join striking workers this week, to press the government to invest more in sustainable transport.

Deutsche Bahn workers threaten strikes

Public transport workers and airport ground staff had already engaged in strikes in several German cities on Monday. Despite this, negotiations between the union and management appeared to remain at a standstill.

Employees of rail operator Deutsche Bahn also vowed to strike in the coming weeks on Tuesday if the company does not do more to meet their demands for higher wages.

The EVG rail workers' union is asking for raises of 12% for most employees, again for a 12-month period before renegotiation.

Soaring inflation and wage stagnation have hit Germany hard over the past year, increasing poverty nationwide.

es/msh (AFP, epd, dpa)

Go to homepage