News

Germany: Fewer attacks on migrants

Germany has seen a marked reduction in the number of attacks on refugees and migrant shelters in 2018. Lawmakers have welcomed the lower numbers, but warn of an ongoing "intolerable state of everyday racism."

Woman walks past a migrant shelter in Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Kahnert)

Germany saw just over 700 anti-migrant attacks in the first half of 2018, according to the latest Interior Ministry figures.

Numbers published by German media on Sunday show that officials recorded 627 assaults against individuals and 77 attacks on refugee shelters, leaving 120 people injured overall.

The offenses includedgrievous bodily harm, arson, damage to property, incitement of hatred and weapons law violations.

The latest figures mark a significant reduction in xenophobic attacks from the previous two years. Last year, the government recorded some 2,200 attacks on migrants and refugee shelters, while in 2016 there were more than 3,500 cases.

Left party decries 'everyday racism'

The latest figures for 2018 were released following a parliamentary question put forward by Germany's Left party.

Despite the fall in violent attacks, the leftist party warned on Sunday that the current situation for migrants remained "intolerable" and placed the blame on the conservative Christian Social Union (CSU) and far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

Read more: Far-right AfD's surge worries Muslim refugees in Germany

"This everyday stirring up of hatred against refugees — including that by the AfD in the Bundestag — has tangible consequences," Ulla Jelpke, a Bundestag member for the Left party, told the Funke Media Group's newspaper chain.

"The CSU and Interior Minister (Horst) Seehofer should also take note that their one-sided negative discussion over immigration has serious consequences for the people affected. We must end this cheap propaganda," Jelpke added.

dm/ng (dpa, AFP, KNA)

