Germany: Fewer attacks on migrants

Germany has seen a marked reduction in the number of attacks on refugees and migrant shelters in 2018. Lawmakers have welcomed the lower numbers, but warn of an ongoing "intolerable state of everyday racism."
Germany saw just over 700 anti-migrant attacks in the first half of 2018, according to the latest Interior Ministry figures.
Numbers published by German media on Sunday show that officials recorded 627 assaults against individuals and 77 attacks on refugee shelters, leaving 120 people injured overall.
The offenses includedgrievous bodily harm, arson, damage to property, incitement of hatred and weapons law violations.
The latest figures mark a significant reduction in xenophobic attacks from the previous two years. Last year, the government recorded some 2,200 attacks on migrants and refugee shelters, while in 2016 there were more than 3,500 cases.
Left party decries 'everyday racism'
The latest figures for 2018 were released following a parliamentary question put forward by Germany's Left party.
Despite the fall in violent attacks, the leftist party warned on Sunday that the current situation for migrants remained "intolerable" and placed the blame on the conservative Christian Social Union (CSU) and far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.
Read more: Far-right AfD's surge worries Muslim refugees in Germany
"This everyday stirring up of hatred against refugees — including that by the AfD in the Bundestag — has tangible consequences," Ulla Jelpke, a Bundestag member for the Left party, told the Funke Media Group's newspaper chain.
"The CSU and Interior Minister (Horst) Seehofer should also take note that their one-sided negative discussion over immigration has serious consequences for the people affected. We must end this cheap propaganda," Jelpke added.
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
dm/ng (dpa, AFP, KNA)
A new study has found a direct link between social media hate and subsequent violent attacks on immigrant groups in both Germany and the US. Donald Trump's tweets also triggered an uptick in anti-immigrant crime. (29.12.2017)
Not a day goes by without new headlines about Europe's refugee crisis. But what dimensions has it really taken on? To get a grip on numbers, we've put together the most up-to-date data for you. Have a look. (02.10.2015)
The case of the suspected Osama bin Laden bodyguard Sami A. and the suicide of a recent deportee have put Germany's complex deportation system under yet more scrutiny. So how does it work? DW explains. (16.07.2018)
Germany's federal police chief says there have been 45 arson attacks on refugee shelters so far this year. He warned of the potential threat posed by organized right-wing extremist crime. (14.05.2016)
A knife attack on a local politician, mock gallows for the German chancellor at an anti-migrant march, continued attacks on refugee shelters - the mood is changing, a psychologist warns. (19.10.2015)
The incoming interior minister has said he has a "master plan for faster asylum procedures, and more consistent deportations." He also said there was a need for a strong state to protect Germany's liberal values. (11.03.2018)