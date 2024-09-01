Germany: Far-right AfD seeks gains in Saxony, Thuringia vote

Skip next section Why are the elections so significant?

The elections are likely to have a huge impact on Germany’s political landscape.

The rise of the AfD means that for the first time in post-war German history, a far-right party could win a state election.

Such an outcome would be seen as a rebuke for Scholz and threaten his already fractious coalition government.

The regional polls are also viewed as a barometer for the federal elections due next year.