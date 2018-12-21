 Germany faces hefty bill from hard Brexit, says EU′s Günther Oettinger | News | DW | 27.12.2018

News

Germany faces hefty bill from hard Brexit, says EU's Günther Oettinger

A messy Brexit without a London-Brussels deal would land Germany a substantial bill, EU commissioner Günther Oettinger has warned. He reckons Britain's parliament will opt in January for a formal divorce.

Günther Oettinger (picture-alliance/ZUMA Wire/W. Dabkowski)

Oettinger, the EU's budget commissioner, said Thursday that if Britain ended up not paying its dues into the 28-nations' coffers in 2019 under a "hard" Brexit, Germany's extra bill would amount to what he termed "in the mid-three digit range" of hundreds of millions of euros.

The former Baden-Württemberg regional state premier and conservative Christian Democrat (CDU) told newspapers of Germany's Funke media group that November's draft Brexit deal could still be adopted in Westminster.

  • British Prime Minister David Cameron hugs his wife, Samantha, and family in front of 10 Downing Street.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    June 2016: 'The will of the British people'

    After a shrill referendum campaign, nearly 52 percent of British voters opted to leave the EU on June 24. Polls had shown a close race before the vote with a slight lead for those favoring remaining in the EU. Conservative British Prime Minister David Cameron, who had campaigned for Britain to stay, acknowledged the 'will of the British people' and resigned the following morning.

  • Theresa May visits the British Queen in Buckingham Palace to become prime minister.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    July 2016: 'Brexit means Brexit'

    Former Home Secretary Theresa May replaced David Cameron as prime minister on July 11 and promised the country that "Brexit means Brexit." May had quietly supported the remain campaign before the referendum. She did not initially say when her government would trigger Article 50 of the EU treaty to start the two-year talks leading to Britain's formal exit.

  • British ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, hands over letter to EU Council President Donald Tusk on Britain triggering Article 50 to leave the EU.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    March 2017: 'We already miss you'

    May eventually signed a diplomatic letter over six months later on March 29, 2017 to trigger Article 50. Hours later, Britain's ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, handed the note to European Council President Donald Tusk. Britain's exit was officially set for March 29, 2019. Tusk ended his brief statement on the decision with: "We already miss you. Thank you and goodbye."

  • British Brexit Secretary David Davis meets EU Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, in Brussels for the first round of Brexit negotiations.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    June 2017: And they're off!

    British Brexit Secretary David Davis and the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, kicked off talks in Brussels on June 19. The first round ended with Britain reluctantly agreeing to follow the EU's timeline for the rest of the negotiations. The timeline split talks into two phases. The first settles the terms of Britain's exit and the second the terms of the EU-UK relationship post-Brexit.

  • EU and British negotiating teams meet in Brussels for round 2 of Brexit negotiations.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    July-October 2017: Money, rights, and Ireland

    The second round of talks in mid-July began with an unflattering photo of a seemingly unprepared British team. It and subsequent rounds ended with little progress on three phase one issues: How much Britain still needed to pay into the EU budget after it leaves, the post-Brexit rights of EU and British citizens, and whether Britain could keep an open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

  • Stock photo of euros in a hand (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Hoppe)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    November 2017: May pays out?

    Progress appeared to have been made after round six in early November with Britain reportedly agreeing to pay up to £50 billion (€57 billion/$68 billion) for the "divorce bill." May had earlier said she was only willing to pay €20 billion, while the EU had calculated some €60 billion euros. Reports of Britain's concession sparked outrage among pro-Brexit politicians and media outlets.

  • EU leaders' summit Brussels | Donald Tusk (picture-alliance/AP Photo/dpa/O. Matthys)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    December 2017: Go-ahead for phase two

    Leaders of the remaining 27 EU members formally agreed that "sufficient progress" had been made to move on to phase 2 issues: the post-Brexit transition period and the future UK-EU trading relationship. While May expressed her delight at the decision, European Council President Tusk ominously warned that the second stage of talks would be "dramatically difficult."

  • Boris Johnson and David Davis (picture-alliance/empics/G. Fuller)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    July 2018: Boris and David resign

    British ministers appeared to back a Brexit plan at May's Chequers residence on July 6. The proposal would have kept Britain in a "combined customs territory" with the EU and signed up to a "common rulebook" on all goods. That went too far for British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary Davis. They resigned a few days later. May replaced them with Jeremy Hunt and Dominic Raab.

  • UK Theresa May (Reuters/P. Nicholls)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    September 2018: No cherries for Britain

    The Chequers proposal did not go down well either with EU leaders, who told her at a summit in Salzburg in late September that it was unacceptable. EU Council President Tusk trolled May on Instagram, where he captioned a picture of himself and May looking at cakes with the line: "A piece of cake perhaps? Sorry, no cherries." The gag echoed previous EU accusations of British cherry-picking.

  • Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker shake hands in Brussels (Getty Images/AFP/E. Dunand)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    November 2018: Breakthrough in Brussels

    EU leaders endorsed a 585-page draft divorce deal and political declaration on post-Brexit ties in late November. The draft was widely condemned by pro- and anti-Brexit lawmakers in the British Parliament only weeks earlier. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigned along with several other ministers, and dozens of Conservative Party members tried to trigger a no-confidence vote in May.

  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets British Prime Minister Theresa May upon May's arrival for talks at the Chancellery on December 11, 2018 in Berlin, Germany (Getty Images/S. Gallup)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    December 2018: May survives rebellion

    In the face of unrelenting opposition, May postponed a parliamentary vote on the deal on December 10. The next day, she met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to seek reassurances that would, she hoped, be enough to convince skeptical lawmakers to back the deal. But while she was away, hard-line Conservative lawmakers triggered a no-confidence vote. May won the vote a day later.

    Author: Alexander Pearson


"It is not entirely unlikely that the British parliament will vote in January for the divorce agreement," Öttinger said. "For a disorderly Brexit or for a new referendum there is certainly no majority [in Britain]."

He was of the view that the possibility that Britain might somehow remain in the EU had increased in the previous months,

"Nevertheless, I assume that it will come to an exit at the end of March," said Oettinger.

ipj/se (AFP, Reuters)

Watch video 26:00
Now live
26:00 mins.

Wolfgang Schäuble on Conflict Zone

