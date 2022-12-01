  1. Skip to content
Thomas Müller waves a hand during Germany's match with Costa Rica
Thomas Müller and Germany waved goodbye to the World Cup on ThursdayImage: Martin Meissner/AP Photo
Germany

Germany out of World Cup at the group stage

Matt Pearson
16 minutes ago

For the second World Cup in a row, Germany are heading home after the group stage. A 4-2 win against Costa Rica wasn't enough for Hansi Flick's side after Japan shocked Spain with a comeback win.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KM5C

It's happened again. A little over four years after South Korea sent them spinning out of Russia 2018, Germany are out of the Qatar World Cup at the first hurdle despite a dramatic 4-2 win over unfancied Costa Rica.

With the memory of Russia fresh in their minds, Germany flew out the blocks. Thomas Müller flashing a simple header wide before Serge Gnabry opened the scoring with a more difficult headed chance on 10 minutes.

But once again, Hansi Flick's side were wasteful in front of goal and became increasingly slack on and off the ball as the first half wore on, with Manuel Neuer forced in to an excellent save just before the break.

But, just as against Japan in their opening match of the tournament, Germany failed to learn their lesson and were punished after 58 minutes. Possession was lost in midfield, Neuer spilt a header and Yeltsin Tejeda bundled home from close range.

Japan upsets Spain

Meanwhile, the other game in Group E had turned in even more dramatic fashion. Alvaro Morata's early strike had been overturned by Ritsu Doan, who also scored against Germany, and Ao Tanaka, meaning Japan sat at the top of the group, with Germany behind Spain on goals scored.

But the surprises didn't end there. After Germany hit the post three times in quick succession, Juan Pablo Vargas poked home a loose ball after the 2014 world champions failed to clear a freekick.

For a brief while, Costa Rica and Japan were qualifying from a group including Germany and 2010 winners Spain, but substitute Kai Havertz dinked a finish over Keylor Navas on 73 minutes, allowing Spain back in to second spot and giving Germany a glimmer.

That hope should have become even brighter a couple of minutes later but Havertz' fellow substitute Niclas Füllkrug could only hit Navas with a golden chance just outside the six yard box. Hope did flash again as Havertz got another, followed by Füllkrug but they still needed Spain to find an equalizer.

They could not, and Germany's opening defeat to Japan has ultimately cost them. The inquest starts now.

More to follow...

Thomas Müller and Niclas Füllkrug at a press conference

Füllkrug and Müller: Germany's attacking answer?

Füllkrug and Müller: Germany's attacking answer?

The striker question has long haunted Germany, but after Niclas Füllkrug's goal at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, an answer appears to have been delivered. But what does it mean for Thomas Müller?
SoccerNovember 29, 2022
Fußball - FIFA World Cup Katar 2022 I Deutschland vs Japan

Germany haunted by ghosts of Russia in opening-game defeat to Japan

Germany haunted by ghosts of Russia in opening-game defeat to Japan

Germany's off-field powerplay against FIFA didn't translate onto the field as Hansi Flick's side lost their opening game at the 2022 World Cup to Japan. The comparisons with Russia four years ago are unavoidable.
SportsNovember 23, 2022
