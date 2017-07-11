Germany debating tougher anti coronavirus measures

Germany is set to extend a ban on major public events until 2021, as part of a set ofmeasures aimed at reducing the number of coronavirus infections in the country.

The possible ban is set to be discussed during a video conference by German chancellor Angela Merkel and the leaders of the country's 16 states — the first such meeting since June 17.

Leaders are also expected to address possible nationwide fines for violating face-mask requirements, as well as further restrictions on private and public celebrations.

Private events are set to be limited to 25 participants, whereas celebrations outside the private sphere could be restricted to 50 participants.

The meeting between Merkel and the regional leaders comes as the country grapples with a marked increase in infections, which has been partly blamed on returning holidaymakers. But experts believe large-scale celebrations have also helped to spread the virus.

A return to nationwide measures against the coronavirus would mark a political shift in Germany. In the past, as numbers decreased, there had been a focus on regional and local measures to control specific outbreaks.