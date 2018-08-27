Germany creates DARPA-like cybersecurity agency

The German government on Wednesday agreed to create a new cybersecurity agency tasked with innovating technology for defense purposes.

German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen said the agency allows Germany to invest in new technologies and the protection of critical digital infrastructure. She added that the agency would also partner with other EU countries on agency projects.

The federal agency will be managed by the defense and interior ministries, according to officials. Its main task will be to develop new technologies to defend Germany's digital infrastructure from cyberattacks.

Limited scope?

The agency is expected to resemble a defense body akin to the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), which is credited with developing the early internet and GPS, von der Leyen said.

But the agency's creation has raised concerns among German lawmakers. Saskia Esken, a cybersecurity expert and lawmaker, told ARD that the agency should only be allowed to advance Germany's defense capabilities. As such, it should not develop cyber weaponry, she added.

'Counterproductive'

Green Party spokesman Konstantin von Notz took it further, arguing that such an agency works against the foreign ministry's work.

"At the UN, the foreign ministry is campaigning for a ban on cyber weapons, putting forward very good arguments," von Notz said. "The (new) agency is utterly counterproductive in this area."

The question of military-grade cyberwarfare has been a contentious subject for years. Some German lawmakers have questioned whether the Bundeswehr should be able to launch military-style cyberattacks.

But von der Leyen noted that the same rules that apply to Germany in the "analogue world will also apply to the virtual one."

