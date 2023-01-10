  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Brazil
War in Ukraine
COVID-19
Deutschland, München | Protest der Gruppe Letzten Generation
Image: Michaela Rehle/REUTERS
ClimateGermany

Germany: 'Climate terrorists' chosen as 'non-word' of 2022

55 minutes ago

The jury explained the term "climate terrorists," shifted and diffused the focus of the debate around the climate crisis. German linguists award the prize for words used in a discriminating or misleading manner.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Lwfm

The term "climate terrorists" has been named Germany's "non-word" for 2022, according to a jury of linguists in Marburg in Hessen who said the term discredited people who campaigned for climate protection measures and compliance with the Paris Climate Agreement.

The jury criticized the phrase "climate terrorists" for defaming and criminalizing activists. The climate crisis, Russia's war on Ukraine and the migration discourse dominated the search for the "non-word" of 2022. 

The term 'climate terrorists' shifts focus of the climate debate 

According to the jury, non-violent protest and democratic resistance is placed in the context of being anti-state by equating climate activists with terrorism. The focus of the debate shifts from what the jury considered to be "justified substantive demands" on how to deal with the activists.

Germany's 'non-word' of the year - illustration
The term "climate terrorists" was used in public discourse in Germany after a string of climate protests disrupted motorwaysImage: Christoph Soeder/dpa/picture alliance

By using the term, the global threat posed by climate change is no longer in the center of the debate. Similarly, the activists' demand that effective political measures be taken to combat the crisis is also not given enough attention. Instead, the focus of the public debate shifts on how to react to the protesters with political or legal ramifications, the jury explained. 

Raising awareness for misleading or inhumane use of language

In the "Non-Word of the Year" (Unwort des Jahres), inhumane or inappropriate terms that violate the principle of human dignity, misleadingly gloss over something negative or discriminate have been selected since 1991, according to experts.

The jury, which is mainly made up of linguists, wants to draw attention to "undifferentiated, obfuscating or defamatory public language use" overall and raise people's awareness of the issue.

Last year, the term "pushback" was chosen as the "non-word" of the year. The committee explained that it glossed over an inhumane process of pushing back asylum-seekers and migrants at the borders.

los/rs (epd, AFP, dpa)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Charles Michel, Jens Stoltenberg und Ursula von der Leyen at NATO headquarters, January 10, 2023

EU and NATO sign joint call for cooperation amid Ukraine war

Politics1 hour ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A former MFDC fighter, chest bare, looks at the camera with a serious expression

Rebel conflict in Senegal's Casamance region far from over

Rebel conflict in Senegal's Casamance region far from over

Conflicts23 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A man pulls his animals while others go to salvage their belongings amid rising flood water, following rains and floods during the monsoon season on the outskirts of Bhan Syedabad, Pakistan

Why Pakistan needs help coping with climate disasters

Why Pakistan needs help coping with climate disasters

Nature and Environment23 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Police and climate activists face off in the village of Lützerath

Big coal and the battle for Lützerath

Big coal and the battle for Lützerath

Nature and Environment20 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A coast guard boat and two small rubber boats, filled with people in life vests and an aid worker with NGO Emergency Response Centre International in a yellow vest

Migrant aid workers in Greece could face years in prison

Migrant aid workers in Greece could face years in prison

Politics20 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Sara Khadem, without a headscarf, looks at a chessboard

Chess star Sara Khadem flees Iran over headscarf rule

Chess star Sara Khadem flees Iran over headscarf rule

SportsJanuary 8, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

President Joe Biden walks along a stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso Texas

Biden visits Mexico border in push on migrants

Biden visits Mexico border in push on migrants

Politics16 hours ago01:12 min
More from North America

Latin America

People standing on a government building waving flags

In photos: Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazil's key government sites

In photos: Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazil's key government sites

Politics23 hours ago8 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage