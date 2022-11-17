German Last Generation group not a threat to democracy

Last Generation climate activists are sparking public outrage with protests calling attention to the devastating effects of climate change, but Germany's domestic intelligence service does not see the group as a threat.

The Last Generation climate activist group will not be monitored by the German domestic intelligence services, its president Thomas Haldenwang said.

"I do not recognize this group to be in opposition to free domestic order, and thus it is not an object of observation for the domestic intelligence services," Haldenwang said Wednesday evening.

Despite the activists having blocked roads and desecrated works of art, "committing crime does not make the group extremist," he said.

Haldenwang went on to criticize earlier comments made by Alexander Dobrindt of the Christian Social Union, who said the activist group must be prevented from becoming a militant group. Haldenwang called this "nonsense."

Haldenwang added that his agency's task was to protect a free democratic order and that the Last Generation's demands for government action on climate change issues showed respect for the current democratic system.

While criminal acts were subject to punishment, that was the job of the police and courts, and it would be inappropriate for intelligence services to get involved, he said.

Who are the Last Generation?

The Last Generation is a group of activists fighting climate change by generating public outrage through civil disobedience, such as desecrating works of art or blocking roads.

Currently, the group is demanding the return of the 9€-ticket as well as a speed limit of 100km/h on German motorways.

None of the art works were damaged.

There has been public outrage among German citizens, with many stating these being the wrong methods to generate change.

los/sms (dpa, AFP)