Germany: Carnival fans mark pandemic-curbed Rose Monday

German Carnival fans settled in for subdued celebrations on Monday, with large parades and parties canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rose Monday, or Rosenmontag, marks the high point of Germany's Carnival celebrations. The merry-making lasts for several days in the lead up to Ash Wednesday, which marks the start of Lent.

In a typical year, thousands of costumed revelers would pack the streets in Cologne, Düsseldorf, Mainz and other cities — for a day of dancing, drinking and sweets.

This year, however, strict lockdown measures and concerns about the spread of new coronavirus variants mean all large events have been called off.

It's the first time the parade has been called off in Cologne since 1991, when it was canceled due to the Gulf War. For Mainz and Düsseldorf, the last time parades were called off was in 2016 due to gale-force winds.

Cologne's Rose Monday COVID-19 parade Parade of a different kind The Rose Monday parade in Cologne is the largest event of its kind in Germany, and draws up to a million visitors from all over the world to the city every year. But because of the pandemic, it won't be happening this year. As a replacement, the legendary Hänneschen Theater puppets, wearing all manner of fun costumes, will be featured in a mini televised parade on February 15.

Cologne's Rose Monday COVID-19 parade Parade route as backdrop Holger Kirsch, head of the traditional Rose Monday parade, presents 32 meters of stage scenery built for the event, reproducing the buildings the parade would traditionally march by on Rose Monday. In 2021, 155 puppets will be the stars of the mini-floats. Carnival is normally Cologne's biggest celebration, Kirsch argues — so it will still be underlined, "albeit quietly."

Cologne's Rose Monday COVID-19 parade The jester's cap The puppetmakers have even created a tiny version of the president of the parade: Holger Kirsch will ride in his very own mini float, the framework of a Cologne jester's cap adorned with tiny medallions showing the coats of arms of the city's many Carnival societies. The mini Rose Monday parade was built on a scale of 1:3.

Cologne's Rose Monday COVID-19 parade Hoarding during the pandemic During the lockdown at the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year, toilet paper was in short supply in Germany. Not least because the Germans bought toilet paper in almost inconceivable quantities. Panic-buying has its own verb in German: to "hamster." The float shows a hamster stuffing its cheeks with toilet paper.

Cologne's Rose Monday COVID-19 parade Political satire Carnival parades in Germany typically include floats with biting political satire. The float named "United" shows a Statue of Liberty split in two with an ax, symbolic of the divisions in the US. The bloody butcher's knife refers to the violent clashes during the recent election campaign. And there's a word on its grip: Trump.

Cologne's Rose Monday COVID-19 parade Traditional corps In addition to the 16 theme floats, the creators built tiny replicas of the floats that traditionally carry dignitaries from the Carnival societies, including the above Blaue Funken float. Founded in 1870, the Blaue Funken is one of the oldest Cologne Carnival societies and one of the nine traditional corps in the Cologne Carnival. Author: Gaby Reucher



How are people celebrating this year?

The city of Cologne is swapping its hours-long parade and street festival for a miniature version put on by puppets.

The puppet parade will be shown on TV in the afternoon, put on by local public broadcaster WDR. The show will take place in the float-building hall of the Cologne Carnival Festival Committee — with a 32-meter-long (104-foot-long) backdrop of the city's old town district.

In Düsseldorf, eight Carnival floats are being put on display for two hours. The floats will then be driven on three different routes through the city to avoid crowds from forming.

In Mainz, the city's traditional Carnival clubs will put on a virtual show in the evening.

Revelers fined in Cologne

Despite restrictions curbing large and small gatherings alike, German authorities broke up several parties over the weekend.

In Cologne, authorities broke up 24 private gatherings on Saturday alone that breached lockdown rules.

Some 111 people face fines of up to €250 ($303) per person.

